Jason Veasey, Jordan Tyson, Alexis Sims And More Part Of AT KC's Developmental Reading

The musical is having a developmental reading this Friday, August 28th, with a full industry reading in Spring 2021.









The full length musical, AT KC's, written by Kristina Nicole Miller (The Preacher's Wife) and Blake Allen (Folk Wandering; the shards of an honor code junkie), is a new, American tragedy discussing racial tensions through the lens of a Black-owned, Cotton Club-esque nightclub.

The musical is having a developmental reading this Friday, August 28th, with a full industry reading in Spring 2021.

"At KC's is inspired by the desire to spread empathy and mend racial divides" says Miller. "I came up with the idea by experiencing racism and wanting the person who was dishing it to understand what it was like from my shoes."

The musical is also heavily influenced by nightclubs of the mid-20th century and musical cabaret/jazz icons like Joyce Bryant, Dakota Staton, Carmen McRae, Eartha Kitt, and Della Reese.

The reading will feature William Angel Bailey, Keith Mitchell, Areille Murphy, Alexis Sims (Prince of Egypt), Jordan Tyson (Sweetee), Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop; Lion King), Anita Welch and Helen White.

The developmental reading is being produced by Traguna Productions (Over Here!) with Emily Bubeck and Xander Browne as the stage managing team. At KC's was partially developed at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center in Nebraska City, Nebraska as part of a 2020 residency.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You