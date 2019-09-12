James Triner and Jamie Wolpert Join Stage Entertainment

Stage Entertainment has announced the appointment of James Triner as International Executive Producer and Jamie Wolpert as Head of International Development. The appointments reflect the ambition of Stage Entertainment's international creative development and production teams.

Arthur de Bok, Chief Executive Officer: 'With our renewed focus on the long-term growth of the company, there is no doubt it is a very exciting time for us. These new appointments are a testimony to our enhanced commitment to creative development and production globally, in addition to the biggest titles from Broadway and the West End that we bring together with our partners to our network of theatres and on tour throughout the world. I warmly welcome James and Jamie to the company. We are convinced that their arrival will enable Tali Pelman to further develop Stage Entertainment's creative ambitions.'

Tali Pelman, Group Creative Managing Director: 'I am thrilled to welcome James and Jamie to Stage Entertainment. Both are exceptionally talented and experienced individuals with a global mindset, and their joining the company will increase our capacity to continue to generate premium original content and enhance our programming portfolio for our home markets in Europe and beyond.'

Stage Entertainment's creative development includes new international musical titles such as TINA: the Tina Turner Musical, Anastasia, Sister Act, and Rocky, and Made in Dagenham, as well as titles for local European markets like Das Wunder von Bern, Ich war noch niemals in New York, Ich will Spass!, Der Schuh des Manitu, and Hinterm Horizont (Germany) and Ciske de Rat, Petticoat, Hij Gelooft in Mij and Was Getekend Annie M.G. Schmidt (the Netherlands).

In his role as International Executive Producer, James Triner will support the roll out of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical in the United Kingdom and North America (alongside International Executive Producer Jan Verveer in Europe), led by Tali Pelman, Group Creative Managing Director and Producer of TINA. Previously James headed up the General Management arm for the Michael Grandage Company, with clients including School of Rock and Rent (20th Anniversary Tour). He has managed over 60 productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and on tour in the United States, along with a two-year tenure in London as the Executive Producer of The Book of Mormon. In 2011, he formed James Triner Theatricals, a Broadway general management firm, with clients including The National Theatre (One Man, Two Guvnors) and the Royal Shakespeare Company (Wolf Hall, Parts One And Two). Originally from Chicago, James is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, with a MFA in Theatre Administration. He has associations with The Goodman Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Stuart Thompson Productions and DreamWorks Theatricals.

Jamie Wolpert joins Stage Entertainment from the film and television industry. In his role as Head of International Development, Jamie will oversee the development of Stage Entertainment's international original content slate, working together with Stage Entertainment's country teams. Previously, Jamie worked for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's production company Stolen Picture, serving as Development Producer on horror-comedy Amazon series Truth Seekers. He was a development consultant for several production companies. Prior to this, he was Head of Development for Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen, VP Creative at Elton John's film company Rocket Pictures and Development Executive for the BFI Film Fund, distributors of the UK's lottery money into the film industry, where he championed new talent and developed the scripts for several British Indie Films including Pride, Frank and The Selfish Giant, as well as being a mentor/judge on the iFeatures scheme across films including Lady Macbeth and God's Own Country. He has previously been development executive for writer Paul Abbott (Shameless, No Offence), a script editor on Eastenders. Jamie is a graduate of the National Film and Television School (where his graduate film was nominated for an Oscar) and Oxford University, where he did a degree in Psychology & Neuroscience.

Both James Triner and Jamie Wolpert are based in London and will report to Tali Pelman, Group Creative Managing Director for Stage Entertainment. Tali joined Stage Entertainment in Autumn 2014, charged with development of an original content slate, of which TINA - The Tina Turner Musical was the first to enter production. The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London. It opens on Broadway on 7 November 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.







