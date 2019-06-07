JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Is Now Available For Licensing Through MTI

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the all-new musical Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School for the Theatre for Young Audiences Collection (TYA) is now available for licensing. TYA musicals are family-friendly shows with abbreviated running times written for a small cast of adults to perform for children.

The musical adventure has a book & lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music & vocal arrangements by Zina Goldrich (Dear Edwina, Dear Edwina JR., and Junie B. Jones The Musical, Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.) all based on Barbara Park's #1 New York Times bestselling chapter book series, Junie B. Jones. The books have been keeping kids laughing - and reading - for more than twenty-five years. Theatreworks USA, a not-for-profit professional theater for young audiences debuted the musical at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2016.

Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-and-a-half years, who better to write the book on everything you need to know? From bus rules to band-aids, carpools to cookies, Junie B. and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style. With a jillion tips, tricks and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and always something to sing about!

Author Marcy Heisler says: "I can't begin to tell you how much fun it was to adapt Barbara Park's wonderful books - and I can only imagine the joy that will come from sharing this show with audiences all over the country and beyond. As Junie B would say...that is the bestest news ever!"

Composer Zina Goldrich: "We can't think of a better home for our beloved show than Music Theatre International. The original Junie B. Jones The Musical has already enjoyed countless successful productions around the country and we can't wait to see what's in store for this next chapter."

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "We are delighted to add another stellar Junie B. Jones musical to the MTI catalogue. With Junie B.'s Essential Guide to School, Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich have artfully brought Junie's irrepressible wit and charm to life on stage through a clever book and a truly infectious score that will have adults and young audience members singing and dancing their way out of the theatre."

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School is now available for licensing.

For more information about MTI and licensing, please visit www.mtishows.com, call (212) 541-4684 or email licensing@mtishows.com







