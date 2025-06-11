Invitation-Only Reading of JuJu Jaworski’s HOMESICK Set for July 14 at Open Jar Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new play by JuJu Jaworski will take the spotlight this summer in Manhattan. An invitation-only reading of HOMESICK is set for July 14, 2025, at Open Jar Studios. Written and directed by Jaworski, the coming-of-age drama centers on four best friends navigating the growing pains of early adulthood during a single night back home.

The cast will feature Victoria Vourkoutiotis (John Proctor Is The Villain), Grace Brennan (Grief Camp), Emilia Suárez (Dexter: Resurrection, Romeo & Juliet at A.R.T.), and Joelle Westwood (The Hunting). Isa Sánchez (Rent at Umbrella Stage Company) will read stage directions.

Set in the basement of a suburban New England home, HOMESICK follows four girls who reunite over Winter Break of their sophomore year of college. What begins as a lighthearted night of reconnection—under the pretense of helping Maya lose her virginity—soon unravels into a charged and emotional reckoning. As the girls trade stories and secrets, it becomes clear that the “perfect lives” they’ve curated away at school are beginning to crack. Truths are revealed, bonds are tested, and the fragility of girlhood is laid bare.

The reading is produced by JuJu Jaworski, Andrew Defrin, and Joelle Westwood, with Lauren Weinberger serving as co-producer. Trey Sullivan will lead marketing and branding for the event.

Comments





