Industry Pro Newsletter: Stage Mag Rolls Out New Features, Holiday Travel Rebounds, All Together Now This Weekend







November 8, 2021 -

After a week of announcements here at BroadwayWorld (more on those below), it has also been a week of mostly good news throughout the theatre industry - tourism numbers continue to climb in major regional hubs and theatres continue to announce fuller season schedules for the coming year. As we head into winter, many are bracing for a potential turn in the COVID-19 numbers, but all things continue to trend toward the positive as booster shots and more young people have become eligible for vaccination.

The Social Report

Thoughts Of A Colored Man has moved up on the leaderboard after appearing on The Wendy Show. Diana also returns to the top of the board after resuming performances on Broadway and appearing on GMA.

Industry Pro Webinar: The New Marketing Cycle with Rian Durham of Situation

As theatres across the globe have started the journey back to normal operations, one thing has become abundantly clear: audience members aren't buying tickets in the same way, or on the same cycle, that they were beforehand. As many producers have noted, audiences are buying tickets later and later in the cycle, with many ticket purchases coming within two weeks of the performance date. This shift means that producers and their marketing team must reconsider how and when they're making their media buys. For this webinar, we'll be joined by Situation's Rian Durham to discuss what producers should be considering, how Situation is dealing with the shift, and more!

Mark your calendars and register now for the webinar on December 1 at 3pm Eastern!

Holiday Travel on the Rebound

According to a new report from TripAdvisor, more than half of Americans plan to travel over the holiday season - with New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando as the top three travel destinations. This is an encouraging sign for the tourism industry - particularly in New York - and we have already seen Broadway shows adjusting their performance schedules to accommodate an influx of tourists over the holidays.

BroadwayWorld and ATX Theatre Announce New Partnership

The new partnership sees BroadwayWorld providing an embeddable version of the Austin regional calendar for the ATX Theatre website. ATX Theatre was founded to help cut through the noise of Austin's robust nightlife to create a single source of listings for Austin theatre fans to find their next show to see and to unite the Austin theatre community.

The Theater Community comes All Together Now this Weekend

November 12-15 will mark a global theatrical event put together by Music Theatre International - entitled All Together Now the show is a celebration of the MTI catalog, with many writers and composers contributing pieces. The evening of theatre was made available to organizations to produce locally as a fundraiser royalty free in order to celebrate the return of live theatre around the globe. For the event, organizers could choose from one of two preset packages for performance. They were also given access to a custom platform on BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag to create the digital show program for the event.

Come From Away Demonstrates Safety Protocols

As COVID protocols continue to evolve in different communities, one question that many theatres are dealing with is how to message to the audience what those protocols are and how entering the venue might be a little different than audiences remember from pre-pandemic times. The Come From Away team offers one example of a great way to get the word out.

DANA H. and IS THIS A ROOM Extend for Two More Weeks

After previously announcing an early closing on November 14th, the two shows currently running in rep on Broadway saw a surge of demand that allowed producers to announce an extension on the previously announced closing. The shows will now run through November 28th.

All Things Considered Heads to Broadway

Continuing the coverage of the changes coming to many well-known Broadway shows following the year and a half of reflection on many issues within the theatre industry, NPR's All Things Considered spoke with their theatre critic about the number of changes that have come to both shows and the institution of Broadway itself.

New Education Support Features for Stage Mag

With increased use by educational productions, BroadwayWorld announced new features to enhance privacy for students, while continuing to make Stage Mag a convenient and fully digital option to build your show program. With the new features rolled out this week, users can now make their Stage Mag private for their audiences, and disable the ability for performers and crew members to list their social media handles in their bios, among other features.

New Wallace Foundation Report asks: Why is it important that we continue?

Looking at large nonprofit organizations, the Wallace Foundation has issued a new brief about the existential question that is gripping many large performance and arts based nonprofit organizations right now: what is our mission? How are we fulfilling it? And why are we the best organization to fulfill this mission? All of these questions highlight a re-defining of what sustainability means for a nonprofit organization.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now!

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for off-Broadway's Blindness and for Next on Stage Season 3! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.