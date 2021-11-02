BroadwayWorld Rolls Out New Education Support Features for Stage Mag

Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag last year, theaters all around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions. Now that the school year is in full swing, we are excited to roll out three new features created specifically for your school's next show.

Printable 1-Sheets

Looking for something simple to hand out to audience members who need something tangible? Use the new one-page, front/back PDF version of Stage Mag to deliver the basics and direct people to your full, digital Stage Mag. You can find this option in the 'Share Program' tab.

Enhanced Privacy and Social Media Options

You can now mark your program as 'Private'. In doing so, your Stage Mag will automatically add tags to tell Google to not index or cache your program so only those with the link/QR code can view it.

Also, for student programs, you can now disable the ability for students to share their social media handles. Both new features are available in the 'Bonus Features' tab.

With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast/creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!

To get started on your very own Stage Mag, visit stagemag.broadwayworld.com. Stay in the know about all of Stage Mag's latest updates here.