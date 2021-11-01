Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Shares Health and Safety Tips for Broadway Audiences

Come From Away has officially resumed performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Nov. 1, 2021  

Just over a month ago, Come From Away resumed performances on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre, where cast and staff are working hard to keep audiences healthy. Below, watch how the company is taking steps to ensure the safety of all who visit, in accordance with standards set by the Broadway League. For more info, please visit: bit.ly/CFAHealthSafety

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Come From Away
Click Here to Watch the Video!


