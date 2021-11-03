VIDEO: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Stars Appear on WENDY SHOW

Luke James, Tristan "Mack" Wilds and Forrest McClendon appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to discuss opening Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway. Each opened up about their personal lives and careers, revealing the significance of opening the play on Broadway. The segment also featured a performance form Luke James.

Watch guest-host Sherri Shepherd interview the trio in the full interview below!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").