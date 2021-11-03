Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Thoughts of a Colored Man
Click Here for More Articles on Thoughts of a Colored Man

VIDEO: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Stars Appear on WENDY SHOW

pixeltracker

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN is now playing at the John Golden Theatre.

Nov. 3, 2021  

Luke James, Tristan "Mack" Wilds and Forrest McClendon appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to discuss opening Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway. Each opened up about their personal lives and careers, revealing the significance of opening the play on Broadway. The segment also featured a performance form Luke James.

Watch guest-host Sherri Shepherd interview the trio in the full interview below!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

From This Author Michael Major