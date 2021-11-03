DANA H. and IS THIS A ROOM Will Play an Additional Two Weeks on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that due to overwhelming demand, the Broadway productions of Is This A Room and Dana H. will no longer close on Sunday, November 14 and will instead play two additional weeks at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY). The announcement was made tonight, live from the stage of the Lyceum Theatre in front of the sold-out crowd for this evening's performance of Is This A Room.

Is This A Room will now play through Saturday November 27 at 2pm. Dana H. will now run through Sunday November 28 at 3pm. Tickets for Is This A Room and Dana H. are available through Telecharge.com

"We are completely overwhelmed by the response to our closing announcement," said producers Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein and Matt Ross. "The shows have been playing to the packed houses they deserve and we are so happy to be able to keep this run going for another two weeks. We hope audiences will continue to come out and experience these two extraordinary plays for themselves."

Tickets for Is This A Room and Dana H. are available through Telecharge.com and are on sale through Sunday November 28, 2021. Information regarding tickets for Vineyard Theatre Members is available at vineyardtheatre.org.

Is This A Room began previews on Broadway on September 24, 2021, and officially opened on October 11, 2021. Dana H. began previews on October 1, 2021, and officially opened on October 17, 2021. The two plays perform on a rotating schedule at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre.

Is This A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, conceiver and director Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

Is This A Room stars Emily Davis as Reality Winner alongside Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Straight White Men), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Little Dog Laughed), sound design by Lee Kinney (Daddy) and Sanae Yamada (Vive la Void), original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil. Deirdre O'Connell reprises her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H., with Jordan Baker (Suddenly, Last Summer) as Standby for "Dana H."

Dana H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play).

The production reunites the full creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costume design by Janice Pytel (Our Town), lighting design by Paul Toben (The Story of My Life), audio editing & sound design by Obie Award-winner Mikhail Fiksel (Cambodian Rock Band) and illusion & lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo (The Thin Place). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg