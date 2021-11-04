BroadwayWorld and ATX Theatre Announce New Partnership

BroadwayWorld and ATX Theatre are pleased to announce a new partnership to bring single source show listings to the ATX Theatre website. In the new partnership, BroadwayWorld has provided an embeddable version of the Austin regional event calendar for the ATX Theatre website, ensuring that Austin theatre patrons never miss an upcoming show.

"We are thrilled about the potential for this partnership," said BroadwayWorld Regional Sales Manager Alex Freeman, "It is one of our goals as a company to continue finding new ways to serve regional theatres and the organizations that support them."

ATX Theatre, a new arts services nonprofit, is on a mission to make theatre-going in Texas' capital city more accessible. "Due to the noise of a busy nightlife scene here, most Austinites have never even heard that their city is home to 85 theatre companies!" says Sharron Anderson, who is trying to change that by heading up ATXtheatre.org. "Our wide array of affiliate companies - each with distinct purpose, preferences and personality - agreed that the cornerstone of our site must be a robust, free, easy-to-find listing that's inclusive of every production in town," Anderson said. "But to work, the listing mechanism needed to be backed by updatable, turnkey technology with responsive support," she added, "BroadwayWorld's efficient team made the transition to implementing their widget so smooth that we're excited to explore other potential collaborations with them."

With BroadwayWorld's commitment to regional theatre coverage, the events calendar widget is a perfect bridge between the two to keep the theatre community and its fans informed, involved, and with shows on their calendar. The event widget is the first partnership of this kind between BroadwayWorld and a regional arts institution. Other regions that are interested in exploring a unified calendar should contact Alex Freeman at BroadwayWorld (afreeman@broadwayworld.com) to discuss options in detail.