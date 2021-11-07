Theaters Around the World Get Ready to Present MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW!

Theaters around the world are coming all together... soon. Next weekend, November 12-15, theatrical licensor Music Theatre International launches All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. This worldwide fundraising event celebrates the return of live theatre and allows organizations around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows.

Many renowned MTI authors, their estates and rightsholders have contributed songs from their iconic musicals to the revue including Stephen Schwartz; Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty; Cameron Mackintosh; Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg & Herbert Kretzmer; Disney Theatrical Group; Frank Loesser; Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Loewe; Tim Minchin; Jonathan Larson; Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman; Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley; Leslie Bricusse & Frank Wildhorn; Charles Strouse & Martin Charnin; Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich; and many more.

BroadwayWorld recently checked in with three participating theatre-makers from all over the world: Pamela Mackie from Rubber Chicken Theatre in Dunblane, Scotland; Robert Clark from Joint Productions in Queensland, Australia; and Shell Ramirez from Decatur Community Players in Georgia.

How does it feel to be involved in something at such a global scale?

SR: That's actually what inspired me to give 100% of the profit to non- profit refugee organizations. My theatre company has survived from the support of my community. I am located 10 miles from the CDC so I have had access to people that are in the know. I was able to open June 2020 so when this came around I was able to help just like so many helped me during this crazy time.

PM: To be involved in performing with so many other people worldwide is really a bit special. After almost two years of working on virtual projects, remotely, or distanced outside or whatever, that feeling of coming together with other theatres across the globe is incredible. It makes you realize how big and how positive the theatre world really is.

RC: Representing a collective of theatre practitioners from Southeast Queensland for a project that is on this grand scale is exciting, challenging and inspiring. The global reach of MTI and this production drives us to present a performance worthy of the world stage. Our production has attracted significant attention from the community all the way up to our State's Premier. We are creating something wonderful and it feels good.

What has the response from your community been like at the news that you'd be working on All Together Now?

PM: We've had so much love, support and enthusiasm for what we're doing - we did so much virtual theatre over lockdown that we have lots of new performers who are now joining us in person to rehearse and it's been lovely to see that come together. Dunblane is quite a small community, but we've a big heart and have people joining us from all across Scotland to take part, some people who've moved away to study musical theatre coming back for it and loads more. There's a real positive energy around the whole thing and the choice of songs and range of music is so great that everyone has loved getting their teeth back into live rehearsing.

SR: Well I have brought out some amazing players to not only support but collaborate! A local church is going to perform a few songs with my theatre kids and also gave us free usage of their space. A local politician is helping us get the free advertising. Our local paper is writing a story. And our biggest neighborhood celebrity Emily Sailers of the Indigo Girls will be singing with her daughter and one of our theatre kids!

RC: The attraction to this production has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Everyone is so excited by the initiative and our efforts to unite our regions musical theatre enthusiasts in one big show! Hundreds turned out to audition and take part with many more simply wanting to be involved at any level; costumes, sets, lighting and sound. As a result we have a cast size that matches the scale of the production. 70 performers and 20 musicians plus our wonderful crew.

Are you doing anything particularly unique with your production?

RC: Typically each theatre company within the southeast Queensland region works individually but for All Together Now we have come together for this celebratory event and to share our love of live performance and musical theatre. Professional actors and singers are performing alongside community theatre companies and children; bringing this production to life in our region. We are presenting our show at one of the biggest theatres in our State, The Star Gold Coast who have been most supportive!

PM: I think the biggest thing for us is our age range. We're not a theatre school, or big theatre - we describe ourselves as a performing arts family, open to all. Our youngest performer in All together Now is 4, our oldest in their 80s and everywhere in between. It's lovely seeing everyone come together and the reactions from our adults to our little kids singing 'Tomorrow' to our teen newsies, to the power in the harmonies from our full ensemble.

SR: We are having people speak of how their organization is helping the community of displaced individuals. Our theatre company was created at the International Community School and they will be there with a current student and a previous student who is now working at the school. We are also having a speaker from Just Bakery that employs and helps refugees learn a trade while and make money. These will happen before and after the musical numbers. We are currently working on having a live audience and then we will have tents outside with more information on each organization. We will be splitting 100% of the proceeds with the organizations and also the IRC and the global village project.

What does it mean to you/your organization to be given an opportunity like this by MTI?

PM: MTI have been great over the pandemic, we've performed virtual shows, filmed remotely, streamed old performances and so much more and their support has been amazing. This opportunity gives us the chance to celebrate everything we've done, while moving back to live indoor performance in a way that lets us include everyone, showcase some amazing music and just have fun with it. To have that chance to have the resources, the arrangements, the rehearsal tracks etc etc without the financial pressure at the end of such a difficult period is awesome.

SR: This has opened my ability to be a better community activist for the arts. We have lost several arts programs in my area. I feel inspiring children with causes while learning the amazing world of theatre is key to developing empathy. Giving back is always a win and MTI offering this give back weekend is such a great idea! I am delighted that I decided to get the licensing. Plus the app has made it so easy to spread out our rehearsals with three groups rehearsing apart.

RC: This opportunity has enabled us to collaborate with other theatre groups and to meet and work with a host of new performers who would not normally work together. Our organization has made wonderful new friends and contacts and given many young performers an opportunity to get back on stage after such a long time in the dark.

What are you most looking forward to with the rest of the ATN process?

SR: The impact of money to these organizations is huge so any amount of money will be amazing but getting out the word for what they do is priceless. I have always been willing to do the work of helping and that is what I hope others see and it might inspire the change I want to see in the world. I am also thrilled on the musical choices of so many shows and my kids are loving working on some of their favorite songs! I am also kinda of excited to watch Emily with my kids. She is the most giving artist I have ever meet and has been so kind to my excited ramblings. I am really enjoying the process of inviting and introducing people to what I live most. Musical Theatre. Music improves the world and a song often helps you understand your feelings. Having the gift to share songs with people from such a variety of musicals and a performance with an audience is a sunrise from a dark time in the theatre world.

RC: Celebrating the efforts of everyone involved in this production and spreading the love and joy that is musical theatre to our audience. Also, re-igniting the passion for live performance and introducing some of the wonderful new talent that has been uncovered in our production.

PM: I can't wait to see all the choreography, harmonies, solos etc all come together into a cohesive performance - We've all seen bits together, but that moment when we run the whole thing is going to be incredible. It's been such a long time coming. Theatre holds a special place in all our hearts, and to be able to invite an audience back to that place is incredible.

For more information about All Together Now!, visit: http://www.alltogethernowMTI.com