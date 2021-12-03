Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Industry Presentation Of FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL to Take Place This Monday

pixeltracker

2 love stories. One beach house. One unforgettable summer.

Dec. 3, 2021  


Industry Presentation Of FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL to Take Place This Monday

Jarlath Barsanti Jacobs and Fred Mann III present Fire Island, a romantic, energetic new musical. First industry reading will be Monday, December 6th at Sunlight Studios.

The creators have gone for beauty and romance as is reflected in the lush score.

2 love stories. One beach house. One unforgettable summer.

Gabe and Anne lost one another. Ronaldo and Clark found one another. 22 years have passed. Now in 2011, the day same sex marriage becomes legal, there is a wedding and a house reunion. Anne shows up. But will Gabe? Do they still love one another? Is there such a thing as love that defies time?

Fire Island. Where love is for everyone.

Original book and lyrics by Jarlath Barsanti Jacobs

Music by Emilio Solla

Director and Choreographer, Fred Mann III

Fred Mann III has extensive experience directing in Europe and America. He spent many years as a lead dancer with Bob Fosse. Composer Emilio Solla recently won the Latin Grammy. Jarlath Jacobs is a lyricist, librettist, and playwright. Her musical, Miracolo was a winner in the TRU reading series. Her play, Lunch at Audrey's has been in a number of festivals.



Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You

  • OSLOHORNS' NIGHT AT THE OPERA Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett This Month
  • DEDICATION Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett This Month
  • ORFEUS I UNDERVERDENEN Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett This Month
  • DIALOGUES is Being Performed at Den Norske Opera & Ballett This Month