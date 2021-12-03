Industry Presentation Of FIRE ISLAND THE MUSICAL to Take Place This Monday







Jarlath Barsanti Jacobs and Fred Mann III present Fire Island, a romantic, energetic new musical. First industry reading will be Monday, December 6th at Sunlight Studios.

The creators have gone for beauty and romance as is reflected in the lush score.

2 love stories. One beach house. One unforgettable summer.

Gabe and Anne lost one another. Ronaldo and Clark found one another. 22 years have passed. Now in 2011, the day same sex marriage becomes legal, there is a wedding and a house reunion. Anne shows up. But will Gabe? Do they still love one another? Is there such a thing as love that defies time?

Fire Island. Where love is for everyone.

Original book and lyrics by Jarlath Barsanti Jacobs

Music by Emilio Solla

Director and Choreographer, Fred Mann III

Fred Mann III has extensive experience directing in Europe and America. He spent many years as a lead dancer with Bob Fosse. Composer Emilio Solla recently won the Latin Grammy. Jarlath Jacobs is a lyricist, librettist, and playwright. Her musical, Miracolo was a winner in the TRU reading series. Her play, Lunch at Audrey's has been in a number of festivals.