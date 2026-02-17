Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Opens Applications for the National Critics Institute

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center has opened applications for the National Critics Institute. One of the O'Neill's oldest programs, the National Critics Institute is the nation’s premier intensive for arts writers and critics to strengthen their skills in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced industry.

The two-week workshop is America's leading writers boot camp, offering fellows an intensive course of study for writers of all experience levels.

The National Critics Institute, a two-week residential workshop and conference, convenes concurrently with the National Playwrights Conference and the National Music Theater Conference. Director Chris Jones, critic and columnist at the Chicago Tribune, offers fellows an intensive course of study for writers of all experience levels, especially for those in mid-career. However, each year a small number of young and aspiring critics join the group.

The workshop makes unique use of the creative professionals working in and around the O'Neill to help writers gain insight into the specialist areas of the arts and to understand arts journalism from all sides. Past fellows have included: Mark Blankenship, Michael Phillips, Suzy Evans, and Diep Tran.

​The program includes writing workshops in the crafts of reviewing theater, film, performance, and food; workshops in storytelling and analysis; workshops in writing more exciting profiles in the field of arts and entertainment; insights into the critical process with a world-class faculty composed of America's leading arts critics; explorations of the relationship of critics with social media; study of best practices when it comes blogging and other online sites; off-site trips; and many opportunities to network with other critics and other creative professionals. Together, NCI fellows will be in residence at the O’Neill’s beautiful seaside campus, spend a few days in the Berkshires, watch shows, review restaurants, and visit the beach.

​The range of this historic and prestigious program has expanded to better reflect the needs of the changed profession. This is now the only such major program in America that focuses on arts criticism and reporting, and the faculty that teach here each year are a formidable group. So are the fellows.

