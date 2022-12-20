Dramatists Guild Foundation Launches Nationwide Virtual Fellows Program
Selected writers will work with industry professionals, over the course of one year, to learn how to develop, promote, and market their work for a staged production.
Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced that their historic Fellows program has expanded to have a virtual offering for playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists located across the United States.
The Fellows program has traditionally only been offered to dramatists based in the tri-state area who could attend writing workshops and mentorship sessions in-person, but in DGF's continued work to expand accessibility and resources for writers at all stages of their careers, the program will now offer a virtual option.
Selected writers, in all stages of their careers, will work with industry professionals, over the course of one year, to learn how to develop, promote, and market their work for a staged production. Fellows who are selected will receive a stipend, access to career resources, as well as the opportunity, at the conclusion of the program, to participate in a virtual presentation of their work for top theater professionals.
Designed to eliminate historical barriers of entry, the Fellows program is a completely free program, hosted and designed by the Dramatists Guild Foundation.
Applications are now open until Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:59pm ET. To apply, interested applicants can visit https://DGF.org/NationalFellows.
The DGF Fellows program was founded in 2000 by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Janet Neipris, and Arthur Kopit, eventually joined by Susan Miller. They believed it was vital to put playwrights and musical theater writers in the same room, to learn from each other's different perspectives, to see how collaboration creates magic, and to foster community. The success of the program has been proven by the careers of various dramatists and collaborations, including launching the careers of more than 200 writers. With alumni that include Pulitzer finalists, Tony nominees, and recipients of Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, Larson Awards, Kleban Awards, and Fred Ebb Awards, the DGF Fellows program is an opportunity to grow in community and professionally.
Former Fellows include Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize Winner, A Strange Loop), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Academy Award winner, Frozen), Rajiv Joseph (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Tony winners for Best Score, Dear Evan Hansen).
DGF Fellows is supported through the generosity of the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation.
For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound.
About DGF
Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need. In response to the theatrical shutdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, DGF has distributed more than $3.5 million in immediate financial relief to writers during the nation-wide theatrical shutdown. The needs of theater writers during the shutdown also launched the Housing Assistance Grants to aid with rent payments, moving costs, and other housing challenges, as well as the Steven Schwartzberg Grants to provide financial assistance for mental health and wellness services. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of tomorrow. For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound.
