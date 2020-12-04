Debora Balardini and Andressa Furletti Join YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast







Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Group.BR's Debora Balardini and Andressa Furletti. Episode 83 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Group.BR - New York's only Brazilian theater company transforms their masterpiece Clarice Lispector's "Inside The Wild Heart" into a brilliant interactive video experience for a 2020 audience.

SEAN CHANDLER(Host/Creator/Producer) began podcasting in 2012 as co-host of "Lundon Calling: The Empty Closet Series" and "Lundon Calling: The Lundon Bridge" with late LGBTQ icon Ace Lundon. In 2017 Sean decided to combine his love of theatre and podcasting and created "Your Program Is Your Ticket" as a platform for all types and levels of theater highlighting smaller, more intimate productions. Sean is an award-winning, multi-produced and published script writer. His works include At The Flash (Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination - Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, NYC Fringe Outstanding Solo Performance), We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle produced in 2018 at Stage 733 In Chicago and Running: A New Play Produced at the 2019 NY Theatre Festival - Summerfest. Running has been crafted into a musical co-written by award-winning, Chicago composer Leo Schwartz and also as a screenplay which is the recipient of nine screenwriting awards. Sean is also the Creator/Facilitator of "The Revisionist Mirrors" writing group and resides in New York City with his husband, David. Proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com

Andressa Furletti is a multidisciplinary artist based in New York. She is the

co-founder and artistic director of Group.BR. Her artistic works include stage and film acting, performance art, art installation and filmmaking. Her inspiration comes from her degrees in Biology, Filmmaking, the acting conservatory training at Stella Adler Studio and many workshops and intensives such as the Mitu Thailand Artist Intensive in Bangkok and the Watermill International Summer Program (2011/2012) coordinated by Robert Wilson. Andressa received several awards including Best Multimedia Show at the United Solo Festival in New York for her debut solo theater show free•dom - a solo of many people, the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Brazilian Community Heritage Foundation, 5 awards in international film festivals for Separation Sonnet and was eight times nominated to the Brazilian International Press Awards.

www.andressafurletti.com

Debora Balardini is the founder of Group.BR, the only all Brazilian theater company in NYC, an award winning all Brazilian ensemble. Her insatiable appetite for the arts led her to co-founding Nettles Artists Collective (NAC), an artist collective which has received multiple nominations for original work. Debora is SAG/Aftra and a member and supporter of Actors Fund, Yoga Alliance, Americans for the Arts, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and Brazilian Endowment for the Arts. She has appeared or been quoted in Closer IQ, Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday, and Broadway World.

www.deborabalardini.com.







