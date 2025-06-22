Could Jennifer Anniston Be Coming to Broadway?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jennifer Anniston, best known for her role as Rachel in the TV show Friends, and films like Marley & Me, Horrible Bosses, and We're the Millers, still has acting dreams on her mind after all that she has accomplished. According to liveindia.tv, she has hopes to join Broadway.

“I definitely want to do a Broadway play,” Aniston shared. “But it’s about finding the time and the right material. I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.”

Though she hasn't been on Broadway, she is no stranger to the stage. She graduated from a performing arts high school in New York, and performed in several Off-Broadway productions before heading for TV.

Currently, Anniston is staring and producing the tv show The Morning Show, which is streaming on Apply TV + and going into its fourth season.

To read the full article, click here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

