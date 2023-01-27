Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Concord Theatricals Recordings Digitally Re-Releases 21 Theatre Albums From Fynsworth Alley Catalog

The albums have not previously been available to stream or download.

Jan. 27, 2023  


Concord Theatricals Recordings Digitally Re-Releases 21 Theatre Albums From Fynsworth Alley Catalog

Concord Theatricals Recordings has digitally re-released the second wave of albums from the former Fynsworth Alley theatrical recorded music catalog, with 21 titles that have not previously been available to stream or download.

All of the albums now available from Concord Theatricals Recordings can be viewed HERE.

The Fynsworth Alley catalog, which Concord Theatricals Recordings acquired in 2022, comprises a variety of cast recordings, theatre songwriter and artist albums, instrumental albums and compilation series. Today's release includes six cast recordings, multiple musical theatre compilations, and vocal albums by Megan Mullally, Emily Skinner and Twiggy. Several of the compilations, such as the Lost In Boston and Unsung Musicals series, contain rarely-heard or forgotten songs from Broadway and Broadway-bound musicals.

"We're pleased to bring these beloved albums back into circulation again," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "This second wave includes cast recordings and instrumental albums of shows also licensed for live stage performance by Concord Theatricals, terrific Broadway star vocal turns, and well-loved compilations."

Albums Now Available to Stream or Download:

  1. Hey, Love: The Songs Of Mary Rodgers (1997 Original Cast Recording) - HERE
  2. If Love Were All (1999 Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE
  3. Little By Little (1999 Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE
  4. Pete 'n' Keely (2001 Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE
  5. Radio Gals (1995 Original Cast Recording) - HERE
  6. The Grass Harp: A Musical Play (1971 Original Broadway Cast Recording) - HERE
  7. Big As A Berry by Megan Mullally - HERE
  8. Emily Skinner by Emily Skinner - HERE
  9. Duets by Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley - HERE
  10. Unsuspecting Hearts by Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner - HERE
  11. London Pride: Songs From The London Stage by Twiggy - HERE
  12. Cabaret by The Brad Ellis Little Big Band - HERE
  13. Chicago And All That Jazz by The Brad Ellis Little Big Band - HERE
  14. Broadway Bound - HERE
  15. Lost In Boston, Vol. 1 - HERE
  16. Lost In Boston, Vol. 2 - HERE
  17. Lost In Boston, Vol. 3 - HERE
  18. Lost In Boston, Vol. 4 - HERE
  19. Unsung Musicals, Vol. 1 - HERE
  20. Unsung Musicals, Vol. 2 - HERE
  21. Unsung Musicals, Vol. 3 - HERE

Recent recordings released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the currently Grammy Award-nominated Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles, and Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.





Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative The Hatch Program Photo
Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'
Digital agency Situation Group has launched The Hatch Program, a new initiative focused on driving innovation in digital transformation for its clients.
United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance Photo
United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance
United States Artists has announced the 2023 USA Fellows in the category of Theater & Performance. Learn more about the recipients here!
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director Photo
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director
Carolyn Satter, president of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), has announced that LAURA LEE EVERETT has been named as the Executive Director of the association after an exhaustive nationwide search.
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May Photo
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May
The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be held on Saturday, May 20th – Sunday, May 21st, 2023 in a truly hybrid event bringing together stage managers in New York City and Online.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'Situation Group Launches Digital Transformation Initiative 'The Hatch Program'
January 26, 2023

Digital agency Situation Group has launched The Hatch Program, a new initiative focused on driving innovation in digital transformation for its clients.
United States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & PerformanceUnited States Artists Announces 2023 Fellows in Theater & Performance
January 26, 2023

United States Artists has announced the 2023 USA Fellows in the category of Theater & Performance. Learn more about the recipients here!
Laura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive DirectorLaura Lee Everett Selected as USITT Executive Director
January 26, 2023

Carolyn Satter, president of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), has announced that LAURA LEE EVERETT has been named as the Executive Director of the association after an exhaustive nationwide search.
Bayless Family Foundation's Grant Recipients AnnouncedBayless Family Foundation's Grant Recipients Announced
January 26, 2023

The Bayless Family Foundation has announced a new contribution of nearly $500,0000 in grant awards to a handful of Chicago theaters companies.
2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May2023 Broadway Stage Management Symposium to Take Place in May
January 25, 2023

The 9th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will be held on Saturday, May 20th – Sunday, May 21st, 2023 in a truly hybrid event bringing together stage managers in New York City and Online.
share