Christopher Wheeldon Launches New Production Company, Toy Theater Productions

A decade after taking Broadway by storm with his Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of An American in Paris, world-renowned director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon will launch Toy Theater Productions, a new production company championing innovation in storytelling, he announced alongside his partners Tobias Round (Producer) and Jillian Vanstone (Creative Assistant). Toy Theater Productions will commission and produce world-class theatre, dance, music, and film that transcends genres, captivates audiences worldwide and celebrates the connective power of the performing arts.

“I'm thrilled to embark on a new chapter with Toy Theater Productions. I've spent years pouring my energy into creating work of my own as a director and choreographer, and it will be gratifying to expand this practice by launching a production company that will support my creative exploration while also helping others bring their ideas to life,” Wheeldon said. “Musical theater is a place where I've been welcomed and allowed to shine, and I hope to use my experiences as a springboard to nurture bold new voices and fresh collaborations.”

On the origins of the company name, Wheeldon added: “As an only child, I spent hours building cardboard castles beneath wooden skies, where my toy theater brought tiny worlds to life. And now, with Toy Theater Productions we get to see those childhood imaginings become reality.”

Wheeldon is a two-time Tony Award-winner for Best Choreography, for his work on An American in Paris and the smash hit musical MJ, both of which he also directed, earning him additional Tony Award nominations for Best Direction of a Musical. His work as a choreographer and ballet dancer is internationally acclaimed, and in 2016, he was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Wheeldon has created and staged productions for many of the world's major ballet companies including San Francisco Ballet, The Bolshoi Ballet, The Mariinsky Ballet, The Paris Opera Ballet, and Hamburg Ballet among others and currently serves as Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet.

“Christopher is a once-in-a-generation artist, and it's an honor to be part of this journey with him,” Round added. “This company is a place where he can explore and develop the deep well of brilliant ideas only he can conjure, as well as engage with, support, commission and produce for groundbreaking artists.”

“I've had the deeply gratifying experience of working with Christopher for more than 15 years as a performer and rehearsal director, and it's a joy to now collaborate on the development of new works and to support his extraordinary artistic vision,” said Vanstone. “Toy Theater Productions will be a company that builds on Christopher's practice of creating art of the highest quality that is entertaining and enjoyed by all; and one that places the highest value on championing the greater artistic community.”

In addition to developing projects that involve Wheeldon's commercial work as a director/choreographer, Toy Theater Productions will produce and develop original projects, serve as creative consultant for fellow artists and producers, and provide mentorship for emerging artists. The company will also invest in commercial theater, dance, TV and film projects, commission and acquire rights and develop intellectual property.

