Choreographer Jennifer Weber Signs With UTA







Tony Award-nominated choreographer Jennifer Weber has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline reports.

Weber received two Tony nominations for the 2022-2023 Broadway season for Best Choreography for her Broadway debuts of & Juliet and KPOP.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Weber made her West End debut as the choreographer of & Juliet (Olivier Award Nominee) and the show is currently playing in Australia with US and UK national tours beginning in 2024.

Weber collaborated with Disney+ as an Executive Producer and Choreographer for a new film version of The Hip Hop Nutcracker-a project she conceived, co-wrote and directed first as a stage show that tours annually and then was captured as an Emmy- winning PBS Special.

Her film directing debut, While You Were Gone, which she wrote, directed and choreographed premiered at the prestigious Dance Camera West Festival and won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Arts/Entertainment Short Form Content.

Weber made her film choreographer debut with the Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney Zombies 2 (World Choreography Award Nominee). Her choreography for the music videos from that film have been viewed over 500 million times.

Her concert dance work includes commissions for the Baryshnikov Arts Center, Tulsa Ballet, New York City Center, CLI Studios, The Arsht Center Miami, The Music Center Los Angeles and Gala de Danza (Mexico). With her company, Decadancetheatre, her work has been performed at Jacob's Pillow, New York City Center, The Apollo, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Southbank Center, London.

Off-Broadway choreography credits include KPOP (Lortel Nomination), Teenage Dick (The Public, Woolley Mammoth, The Huntington, Pasadena Playhouse) Cruel Intentions (LPR/US National Tour), Stockholm (U.S. premiere).

Commercial direction/choreography: Marc Jacobs, CK2, American Express, Uber, Ulta, L'Oreal, Reebok, Philosophy and three seasons as creative director of Lifetime's Bring It Live! Tour.

Weber holds a B.A. in Communications (Cum Laude) from the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of Lincoln Center's Directors Lab and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.





