Chelsea LeSage, Jenilyn N. Rodriguez and More to Star in TRAINING_SET Presentation

The cast will also feature Mehdi Hadim, Isaac Hirotsu Woofter and Maddie Boudov.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
Chelsea LeSage, Jenilyn N. Rodriguez and More to Star in TRAINING_SET Presentation Image
Training_Set, a new play by Sonny Marwah with direction by Serena Norr, will hold a series of industry presentations next month.  

Produced by Golden X Productions (Chelsea LeSage, Jenilyn N. Rodriguez, and Sonny Marwah), industry presentations will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) on Wednesday, December 3 at 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 4 at 7:00 pm followed by a talk back, Friday, December 5 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sunday, December 7 at 3:00 pm. 

The cast for the presentation will feature Chelsea LeSage (Into The Woods), Jenilyn N. Rodriguez (Fine, Funny & Female), Mehdi Hadim (War Horse), Isaac Hirotsu Woofter (The Crucible) and Maddie Boudov (The Adventures of Virginia). Tommy Snow (Once) and Samantha Opitz (Is It a Crime) will serve as understudies. 

Training_Set follows two millennial women—a high-octane divorce lawyer and an art world innovator—who circle each other in a fierce, intoxicating friendship. When one introduces a Gen-Z man into their orbit, his presence—and the AI quietly observing them—sets off a chain of desire, revelation, and reckoning. As the algorithm learns to detect even what is unsaid, they confront the surveillance of love itself.

Training_Set is about our human responses to AI: fascination, fear, dependence, revulsion. It's less a story of machines than of people navigating life with technology in our most intimate spaces. Some see AI as a useful tool, others as a corrupting force; most of us hover uneasily in between. Every interaction becomes a small Faustian bargain — privacy or autonomy traded for ease or connection. Training_Set audiences to witness these tensions and recognize their own responses in the mirror.

The creative team for Training_Set includes Kelsey Hannah Walsh (Set Design), Ziggy Bornas (Lighting Design), Elroy Martinez Jr. (Sound Design), Seth Tyler Black (Projection Design) and Chris Allen (Theme Song Producer).




