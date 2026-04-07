Cast Set For Industry Reading of TRAD

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An invited industry reading of Trad, a new play about the controversial Tradwife movement, will be held in Manhattan on Friday, May 8.

Trad is written by actor and writer Kelly Pekar, and is developed with and directed by Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris), with special cultural consulting by New York Times best-selling author Tia Levings of the hit docuseries Shiny Happy People.

The cast will feature Erin Bradford (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), David Gregory (The Good Fight), Lily Lester (Ryan Murphy's Love Story), and Margery Lowe (The Belle of Amherst). Ellyn Heald (Hills of California) will read stage directions.

The year is 2052. TikTok sensation Ashley Marie Williams, famed for her beguiling Tradwife content, has just lost her husband in a tragic accident in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. At 48 years old, Ashley Marie has never had a bank account, a line of credit, or even a part-time job. With her children grown and husband gone, what does a woman whose singular purpose of help-mate to her husband and mother to her children, do? In this electrifying 90 min drama, Trad leaps back and forth through time, exploring the nature of grief, purpose, and faith in a future America.

The creative team also includes associate director and stage manager Ellie Handel, fiscal dramaturg Brooke Tyler Benson (Not Starving Artists), and production assistant Caroline Howard.

The producing team for this presentation is led by Jampel Productions.

Industry professionals interested in attending should email tradtheplay@gmail.com.





