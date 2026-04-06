Tony Nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge Joins NYC Broadway Directors Roundtable

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New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel of Broadway Directors on April 21, 2026. Presented at 7:00PM ET at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor), and also available for live streaming, the roundtable serves as a benefit for the non-profit organization that has been incubating original musicals for over 19 years.

Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime, Seussical) joins the roundtable of Broadway directors, including five-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Gypsy, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf), two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Deaf West's Big River), two-time Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman (Torch Song, Paradise Square), JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Harmony), and Victoria Collado (Latin History for Morons).

For one night only, six award-winning Broadway directors will unite to discuss their unique experiences working in a rapidly evolving industry and offer insights into the creative process of incubating new works. Moderated by Héctor Flores Jr., the roundtable offers audience members the opportunity to submit questions, making their voices an integral part of the conversation. Seating is limited.

Tickets can be purchased here. For more information, visit: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





