Photos: Inside AMPLIFY 2026, Honoring Shaina Taub

Just last night, Maestra Music celebrated AMPLIFY 2026, its annual fundraising gala concert, at City Winery NYC. Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe and Hannah Cruz co-hosted the evening.

The 2026 Amplify concert brought together Maestras from across the nation for an unforgettable evening of electrifying performances, vibrant networking, and inspiring moments—spotlighting the women and gender-expansive musicians who help power the American theatre industry.

Featured performers included Tony Award winner Alex Newell; Aneesa Folds and Kaila Mullady; Mackenzie Meadows; Drama Desk Award winner Abby Mueller; and The Rescues — Adrianne Gonzalez (AG), Gabriel Mann, and Kyler England.

The Amplify Award, created in 2026, is given annually to a visionary theatre-maker or organization whose work amplifies the Maestra mission to serve underrepresented artists, including women and gender-expansive musicians, and allows audiences to see different kinds of stories and people represented on stage.

This year, the inaugural Amplify Award was given to two-time Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, a composer, lyricist, bookwriter, performer, and activist whose many shows, recordings, public speeches, and live performances give voice to communities of people fighting for visibility and equity. In all facets of her work, Shaina’s commitment to social change through musical storytelling inspires her audiences to “keep marching on."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski