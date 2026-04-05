THE VIGIL Sets New York City Invite-Only Industry Reading

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sycamore Media Group will present an invite-only industry reading of Sarah Anne Sumpolec's new play The Vigil in New York City on April 10, with Sumpolec also directing the reading.

The original play is based on a true story and explores such universal themes as family, grief and mental illness.

The Vigil explores what happens when two sisters are summoned home to say good-bye to their dying father. The fractures of the family must be navigated as they all question their past, and their futures. As the three girls navigate these final days, they realize that perhaps their estrangement is no accident and the revelation could change their future as a family.

The cast will feature Kimberly Faye Greenberg, Richarda Abrams, Alexa Niziak, Sydney Shuck and Molly Rose Meredith.

Michael David Brennan will stage manage the reading.





