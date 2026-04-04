Broadway Stage Management Symposium 2026 Schedule Announced
The event is on May 30 and 31.
The schedule for the 2026 Broadway Stage Management Symposium has officially been unveiled, with programming in-person, online, and on-demand from May 30-31, 2026.
The Symposium is the professional development and networking conference created by stage managers, for stage managers, and featuring Broadway's stage managers and professionals who share their experience and expertise on a numerous of topics specific to the art and craft of stage management.
Attendees of all ages and experience levels come from around the world to attend this premiere conference live in New York City and Online in a truely engaging and highly praised hybrid experience.
Live or online, the Symposium is an interactive, insightful, and inspirational experience packed with valuable information and comes with a full replay, so the schedule is not an issue. Attendees in-person and online can jump in and out anytime, and all sessions are available on replay.
Check out the schedule here!
2026 Broadway Stage Management Symposium Schedule
Saturday, May 30, 2026 | Day 1
9:30 a.m. — Check in / Site Open
Check in / Virtual Platform Open
10 a.m. — Opening Comments
Matthew Stern
10:05 a.m. — Immersive Broadway: Managing the Audience
Kat West & Monét Thibou (Off-Broadway: Masquerade), Greg Livoti & Sheryl Polancos (Broadway: Here Lies Love), and Karyn Meek (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812)
10:50 a.m. — Break (10)
Networking / Expo
11 a.m. — What A Circus: Working with Circus Performers
Joanne Pan, Jonathan Castanien(Broadway: Water for Elephants), Mahlon Kruse (Broadway: Pippin), Anna Robb (House of Dancing Water)
11:50 a.m. — Break (20)
Networking / Expo
12:10 p.m. — Wild Card
Session TBD
1 p.m. — Introduction to the Expo
Expo Partners
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Lunch Break / Expo / Networking
Expo / Lunch Break
3 p.m. — The T-Ruth with Ruth E. Kramer. There's More Than Broadway
Ruth E. Kramer & Kenny McGee
4:10 p.m. — Break (20)
Networking / Expo
4:30 p.m. — Studying Our Mental Health: What's Going On Inside Us?
Larry Smiglewski (Broadway: Mamma Mia), Emma Higton (Pace University) & Melissa Garber (Loyola University of Maryland)
5:30 p.m. — Day 1 Wrap Up
Matthew Stern
5:35 p.m. — End of Day 1
8 p.m. (NYC) — NYC: Optional Broadway Show w/ post show Q&A, Show TBA
8 p.m. (Online) — Watch Party American Utopia w/ stage manager.
Julie DeVore
9:30 a.m. — Check in / Site Open
Check in / Virtual Platform Open
Sunday, May 31, 2026 | Day 2
9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open
Check in / Site Open
10 a.m. — Video on Broadway: A Whole New World
Lisa Iaccuci & Raynelle Wright (Broadway: The Picture of Dorian Gray), Johnny Milani & Brandon Allmon-Jackson (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard), and Matt Leiner (Broadway: West Side Story)
11 a.m. — Break (15)
Networking / Expo
11:15 a.m. — Show Calling The Who's Tommy - Then & Now
Tripp Phillips, Jill Larmett, Kelly Martindale (Broadway: The Who's Tommy (various productions))
12:15 p.m. — Break (15)
Networking / Expo
12:30 p.m. — Going Abroad: Broadway in Korea
Matt DiCarlo (Broadway: Beetlejuice), Cherie B. Tay (Broadway: Hadestown), & Brian Bogin (Broadway: The Great Gatsby)
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Lunch Break / Expo / Networking
Expo Time
3 p.m. — Paddington - Communication and Connection on the West End production
Clear-Com sponsored session with Ben Turnwell
3:45 p.m. — Break (15)
Networking / Expo
4 p.m. — Managing the Tony Awards!
Marjorie Horne, Hilary Austin, Jeff Markowitz, Arthur Lewis, Howard Kolins, Lauren Schneider (Tony Awards Managers)
5:30 p.m. — Break (15)
Networking / Expo
5:45 p.m. — Day 2 Wrap
Matthew Stern
6 p.m. — End of Sessions
6:30 p.m. — Social Gatherings: NYC & Online
Location to be announced
9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open
Check in / Site Open
9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open
Check in / Site Open
9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open
Check in / Site Open
Videos