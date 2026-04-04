Broadway Stage Management Symposium 2026 Schedule Announced

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The schedule for the 2026 Broadway Stage Management Symposium has officially been unveiled, with programming in-person, online, and on-demand from May 30-31, 2026.

The Symposium is the professional development and networking conference created by stage managers, for stage managers, and featuring Broadway's stage managers and professionals who share their experience and expertise on a numerous of topics specific to the art and craft of stage management.

Attendees of all ages and experience levels come from around the world to attend this premiere conference live in New York City and Online in a truely engaging and highly praised hybrid experience.

Live or online, the Symposium is an interactive, insightful, and inspirational experience packed with valuable information and comes with a full replay, so the schedule is not an issue. Attendees in-person and online can jump in and out anytime, and all sessions are available on replay.

Check out the schedule here!

2026 Broadway Stage Management Symposium Schedule

Saturday, May 30, 2026 | Day 1

9:30 a.m. — Check in / Site Open

Check in / Virtual Platform Open

10 a.m. — Opening Comments

Matthew Stern

10:05 a.m. — Immersive Broadway: Managing the Audience

Kat West & Monét Thibou (Off-Broadway: Masquerade), Greg Livoti & Sheryl Polancos (Broadway: Here Lies Love), and Karyn Meek (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812)

10:50 a.m. — Break (10)

Networking / Expo

11 a.m. — What A Circus: Working with Circus Performers

Joanne Pan, Jonathan Castanien(Broadway: Water for Elephants), Mahlon Kruse (Broadway: Pippin), Anna Robb (House of Dancing Water)

11:50 a.m. — Break (20)

Networking / Expo

12:10 p.m. — Wild Card

Session TBD

1 p.m. — Introduction to the Expo

Expo Partners

1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Lunch Break / Expo / Networking

Expo / Lunch Break

3 p.m. — The T-Ruth with Ruth E. Kramer. There's More Than Broadway

Ruth E. Kramer & Kenny McGee

4:10 p.m. — Break (20)

Networking / Expo

4:30 p.m. — Studying Our Mental Health: What's Going On Inside Us?

Larry Smiglewski (Broadway: Mamma Mia), Emma Higton (Pace University) & Melissa Garber (Loyola University of Maryland)

5:30 p.m. — Day 1 Wrap Up

Matthew Stern

5:35 p.m. — End of Day 1

8 p.m. (NYC) — NYC: Optional Broadway Show w/ post show Q&A, Show TBA

8 p.m. (Online) — Watch Party American Utopia w/ stage manager.

Julie DeVore

9:30 a.m. — Check in / Site Open

Check in / Virtual Platform Open

Sunday, May 31, 2026 | Day 2

9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open

Check in / Site Open

10 a.m. — Video on Broadway: A Whole New World

Lisa Iaccuci & Raynelle Wright (Broadway: The Picture of Dorian Gray), Johnny Milani & Brandon Allmon-Jackson (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard), and Matt Leiner (Broadway: West Side Story)

11 a.m. — Break (15)

Networking / Expo

11:15 a.m. — Show Calling The Who's Tommy - Then & Now

Tripp Phillips, Jill Larmett, Kelly Martindale (Broadway: The Who's Tommy (various productions))

12:15 p.m. — Break (15)

Networking / Expo

12:30 p.m. — Going Abroad: Broadway in Korea

Matt DiCarlo (Broadway: Beetlejuice), Cherie B. Tay (Broadway: Hadestown), & Brian Bogin (Broadway: The Great Gatsby)

1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Lunch Break / Expo / Networking

Expo Time

3 p.m. — Paddington - Communication and Connection on the West End production

Clear-Com sponsored session with Ben Turnwell

3:45 p.m. — Break (15)

Networking / Expo

4 p.m. — Managing the Tony Awards!

Marjorie Horne, Hilary Austin, Jeff Markowitz, Arthur Lewis, Howard Kolins, Lauren Schneider (Tony Awards Managers)

5:30 p.m. — Break (15)

Networking / Expo

5:45 p.m. — Day 2 Wrap

Matthew Stern

6 p.m. — End of Sessions

6:30 p.m. — Social Gatherings: NYC & Online

Location to be announced

9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open

Check in / Site Open

9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open

Check in / Site Open

9:30 a.m. — Doors Open / Site Open

Check in / Site Open





