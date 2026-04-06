Industry Pro Newsletter: BroadwayWorld Now Speaks 20 Languages — and More Big News

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week's theater news spans continents and crosses languages — quite literally. In New York, Rattlestick Theater announces a meaningful tribute to one of Off-Broadway's greatest champions, renaming its West Village home in honor of the late playwright Terrence McNally, while Broadway Cares celebrates the generosity of the theater community with a record-breaking fundraising run on Governors Island. Across the Atlantic, the beloved West End hit Paddington the Musical prepares to bring its score to audiences worldwide with an eagerly anticipated cast recording release. And speaking of reaching audiences worldwide, BroadwayWorld announces a major expansion of its multilingual platform, now available in 20 languages ahead of a landmark year for international visitors to the U.S. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the theater community is grappling with hard questions about legacy, accountability, and who gets to define excellence, as the city's storied Jeff Awards face growing calls for reform.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

New Works and Community Engagement Manager - The Atlanta Opera

A primary responsibility of this position is coordinating the New Opera Works Festival, which aims to nurture emerging creative talents from under-represented communities and offers a path into the art of opera. The Festival features two signature events: a premiere of a new chamber opera and the 96-Hour Opera Project competition showcase. The Manager assists with project logistics, artist coordination, communications, and program administration, helping ensure that initiatives are well organized and effectively delivered.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld Goes Even More Global: Now Available in 20 Languages

BroadwayWorld has expanded its BWW Translate platform from 5 to 20 languages, adding Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi, Dutch, Russian, Arabic, Hebrew, Polish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, and Thai. The expansion was originally launched in September 2025 with five languages and has since seen exponential month-over-month growth in international readership. The rollout is timed ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 and America's 250th Anniversary celebrations, both of which are expected to bring large numbers of international visitors to the United States. BroadwayWorld CEO and Founder Robert Diamond said in a statement: "With FIFA bringing millions of international fans to American cities, and the country's 250th birthday drawing visitors from every corner of the globe, there has never been a better time to make sure anyone who wants to experience live theatre has a guide they can actually read."

Broadway/New York

Rattlestick Theater Will Be Renamed For Terrence McNally

Rattlestick Theater's building at 224 Waverly Place in Manhattan's West Village will be renamed The Terrence McNally Theater in honor of the late Tony Award-winning playwright. The renaming was announced by Rattlestick and the Terrence McNally Foundation, and deepens their relationship, which has included the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator at Rattlestick since 2023. A year-long $5.3 million renovation is currently underway, with upgrades including an elevator, new bathrooms, expanded dressing rooms, soundproof flooring and windows, and an expanded lobby; the project is scheduled to be completed this fall. Producer Tom Kirdahy, McNally's husband, said in a statement: "Naming this theater after Terrence McNally is not just a tribute to what he accomplished — it is a commitment to what he stood for."

Photos: NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K Raises $95,227 for Broadway Cares

More than 1,300 participants gathered on March 28, 2026, including 66 dedicated fundraisers, for the fourth annual NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K, raising $95,227 for Broadway Cares. The race was held on New York City's Governors Island, offering views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan, and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Emily Larger, a cast member on the national tour of Beauty and the Beast, led all individual fundraisers with $3,000, and the Beauty and the Beast tour was the top fundraising team.

Regional

WBEZ Chicago: Are Chicago's Theater Awards Broken? The Jeffs Face Growing Backlash

Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Awards — known as "the Jeffs" — are facing a wave of backlash following the 52nd annual Non-Equity Jeff Award ceremony, during which Invictus Theatre's artistic director Charles Askenaizer, who is currently under investigation by his theater's board following abuse allegations, was honored as best director. Several Chicago theater companies have publicly announced they are stepping away from the awards, and at least one committee member has resigned. Additional complaints include judges falling asleep during performances and concerns about the cultural competency of evaluators, with some theater leaders from companies of color arguing that judging criteria reflects a Eurocentric view of theater. In response, the Jeff Awards committee issued a statement pledging to review its judging and voting practices, with a new subcommittee tasked to report findings by July 1.

International

PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Will Release Original Cast Recording This Month

Decca Records has announced that Paddington the Musical – Original Cast Recording will be released digitally on April 10, 2026, brought forward from its original release date. The album was recorded with a full orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, featuring vocals from the complete West End cast, and is arranged, orchestrated, and produced by Matt Brind, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher. A physical release on vinyl, CD, and Yoto will follow on May 22, 2026. Currently playing at the Savoy Theatre and booking through May 30, 2027, Paddington the Musical has received 11 Olivier Award nominations and has already won nine WhatsOnStage Awards and the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Missed our last few newsletters?

March 30, 2026 - Sardi's Sold, Broadway Booms & Phantom Makes History in Sydney

This week's theater news spans the globe, from a massive outdoor Phantom of the Opera making history on Sydney Harbour to Shakespeare's birthday celebrations in Chicago, a landmark West End awards night in London, and a new home for one of New York's most celebrated Off-Broadway companies. Closer to home, Broadway is reporting record-breaking grosses and attendance even as international tourism dips, while one of the Theatre District's most beloved institutions — Sardi's — prepares for a temporary farewell as it changes hands. And as the world marked World Theatre Day on March 27, the stories this week serve as a fitting reminder of just how alive and far-reaching the art form remains.

March 23, 2026 - Broadway's Star-Studded Spring + A Historic Pittsburgh Merger

On the business side, the independent acquisition of Serino Coyne signals a shift away from the consolidation model that has defined much of the advertising world, while the merger of Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh CLO illustrates how financial pressure is prompting institutions to find strength in unity. On the creative side, BroadwayWorld's Spring Preview paints an exciting picture of a season packed with star power and long-awaited arrivals. Internationally, UK theatremakers are pushing for greater recognition of emerging craft disciplines at the Oliviers, and a landmark Irish experiment offers compelling evidence that investing directly in artists yields measurable cultural and economic returns.

March 16, 2026 - Olivier Nominations Are Here, 5th Avenue in Seattle Makes Staff Cuts

This week's theater news spans triumph and turbulence in equal measure. On the celebratory side, Ann-Margret is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chita Rivera Awards, Broadway dims its marquees to honor luminaries including Robert Duvall and Bret Hanna-Shuford, and the 2026 Olivier Award nominations are in — with Into The Woods and Paddington The Musical leading the pack. Meanwhile, the business of keeping theater alive takes center stage: Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre announces painful staff cuts amid a $7.5 million deficit, Florida theatremakers push back against sweeping arts funding cuts, Chicago's Loop Alliance bets on culture to revitalize its downtown, and Toronto grapples with a persistent understudy shortage. Rounding things out, BroadwayWorld's Stage Recording Awards voting is now open, and solo theatergoing is quietly on the rise — a small but welcome sign that audiences are finding their way back to the theater, one seat at a time.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





