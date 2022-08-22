CAA and Black Theatre Coalition Join Forces To Launch New Fellowship







Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Black Theatre Coalition (BTC), a nonprofit dedicated to increasing employment opportunities for Black theatre professionals, have jointly launched a new talent representation fellowship program. With Black executives making up less than 1% of the theatrical workforce, the two entities are working on solutions to transform systems and eliminate barriers to equity.

BTC will identify candidates from historically marginalized communities who seek to become agents in the New York City theatre industry, leveraging its vast network of artists, production companies, and educational institutions. CAA's Theatre Department looks to hire, mentor, and promote the program's fellows as they grow in their careers. As a part of the initiative, participants will also receive access to leaders in the industry, and professional development events sponsored by BTC and their network of partners. All candidates will be required to complete CAA's standard application and interview process in order to be considered for employment.

"We are excited to partner with CAA to increase the diversity of talent representation in the entertainment industry," said Nik Whitcomb, Program Director, BTC. "Our goal is to create hands-on experiences that help participants develop meaningful relationships, learn hard and soft professional skills, and identify a strong network for continued success. We look forward to this long-lasting collaboration with CAA and know that together we will make an impact on the industry."

"CAA and BTC share a strong mission to address the lack of diversity among theatre professionals in the field of representation," said Joe Machota, Head of Theatre, CAA. "Developing the next generation of theatre artists and professionals has been a priority for CAA. This fellowship, and the impactful work that BTC is doing, will open doors for aspiring theatre executives for many years to come. We are proud to partner with BTC on this incredibly important work."

A longtime leader in the promotion of inclusion across the industry, CAA continues to prioritize and invest in varied efforts and initiatives that advance opportunities for underrepresented communities, within the agency and beyond. In 2020, CAA promoted Executive Ruben Garcia and Theatre Agent Kevin Lin to Co-Heads of Cultural Business Strategy to focus on strengthening creative and business growth opportunities for the agency's diverse clients. Together, they oversee and implement a range of strategies and efforts across the agency, including a slate of custom talent development programs, corporate partnerships and collaborations, data and research capabilities, and cultural consulting across a range of narrative, marketing, and corporate projects.

Applications for the fellowship will be open August 18-31, 2022. Candidates interested in learning more can visit www.BTC.smapply.io/prog/fellowship.