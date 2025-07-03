BroadwayHD Partners with Endeavor Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre streaming service, BroadwayHD, has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver an elevated viewing experience for its subscribers and extend the reach of its Broadway caliber shows to more theatre fans around the world.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, BroadwayHD was founded by Broadway producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. The streaming service transports the magic of performance from the stage to the screen, featuring titles from Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, and professional touring productions. Its vast portfolio of performances includes classic Shakespeare productions, Broadway musicals and Tony Award-winning blockbusters, among much more. Subscribers will also be able to access useful cast and crew information for each performance.

Through the partnership, BroadwayHD will be powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper Platform, a complete end-to-end streaming solution that enables media organizations to build upon and deliver highly profitable direct-to-consumer streaming experiences for their fans. The service is now available for fans to watch on Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, FireTV, Roku, LG and Samsung devices, including Airplay and Chromecast.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, Co-Founders of BroadwayHD said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Endeavor Streaming. This partnership marks an exciting step forward as we continue to deliver greater value and innovation to our subscribers.”

Fred Santarpia, President at Endeavor Streaming said: “This partnership means BroadwayHD’s extensive library of premium performances is now available for theatre lovers to enjoy across more platforms than ever before. Through our collaboration, we’re not only powering a global destination for theatre fans but helping BroadwayHD to engage and grow its digital audience around the world.”

The collaboration leverages Endeavor Streaming’s experience in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for some of the world’s biggest sport, media and entertainment properties, including New York Fashion Week, Barrett-Jackson, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Sky Sport Now (New Zealand).

About BroadwayHD

Currently celebrating 10 years as the industry leader streaming recorded and live-captured theatrical productions, BroadwayHD was launched in 2015 by Tony-award winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. BroadwayHD specializes in bringing the best of live theater via streaming to audiences in the U.S. and across the globe. Backed by years of experience in the industry, the team at BroadwayHD has a true understanding of how to film live theater, seamlessly capturing the thrill of live performances and bringing them from stage to screen. The platform was the first to livestream a Broadway musical with She Loves Me, earning itself a Guinness World Record in 2016. From their first celebrated production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad, to their 2022 production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy starring Billy Crystal, BroadwayHD has cemented itself as the go-to destination for filmed stage productions. BroadwayHD's library currently contains hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals that theater fans can access 24/7 on their computers, phones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

About Endeavor Streaming

Endeavor Streaming, a subsidiary of Endeavor, is a global leader in premium video distribution and monetization for live and on-demand content across sports, entertainment, media and lifestyle. Through its complete end-to-end streaming platform and unique service offerings inclusive of advisory and consultancy, growth marketing, custom front-end development and more, Endeavor Streaming helps content creators, brands and rights holders transform, grow and scale their direct-to-consumer businesses. Endeavor Streaming is a trusted partner for leading global brands, delivering tens-of-thousands of major tentpole events annually including UFC fight cards and powering streaming services including the Dallas Mavericks’ MavsTV, University of Texas’ LHN, WNBA League Pass, UFC FIGHT PASS, NWSL, and more.





