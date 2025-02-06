Broadway Symposium Scholarships Open for BIPOC stage managers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Applications are now open for BIPOC stage managers to apply for scholarships to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS). Broadway Stage Managers, Narda E. Alcorn, Kenneth J. McGee, Cody Renard Richard, and Tony Honored Stage Managers: Lisa Dawn Cave and Beverly Jenkins are the adjudicators who award the scholarships, while cover the registration fees for stage managers of color to attend the annual professional development and networking conference for stage managers.

In addition to attending this unique enrichment and educational event, each scholarship recipient will have an individual meeting with their scholarship adjudicator. Recipients will have the option to attend the conference in New York City or Online May 17th – 18th as well as the ability to stream all sessions On-Demand.

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is a one-of-a-king opportunity for stage managers at all levels, created by stage managers, for stage managers, featuring Broadway stage managers. The presenters share their experience and expertise to benefit our entire community of stage managers across the country and around the globe. As one previous scholarship recipient said…

“Thank you so much… it was extraordinary! I am still in awe about how much I learned in such a short period of time and the amazing people I was able to connect with from all over the country and world.” – Norman Anthony Small

These five scholarships are named in honor of Charlie Blackwell, a highly regarded and beloved BIPOC stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and in 2021 was posthumously honored with a Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management by the Stage Managers’ Association. The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors to the next great generation of BIPOC stage managers.

“These scholarships are one way the Symposium supports the values of equity, diversity and inclusion in our industry and our profession. We bring together stage managers of all experience levels from many different backgrounds to learn, grow, and connect – together!” – Matthew Stern, BSMS founder

Applications and more details at: www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

The deadline to apply is February 28th at 11:59pm ET.

BSMS is an educational intensive open to the public (see website for full details, information, speakers, schedule, pricing, and more) and will be held May 17 – 18, 2025 in a fully hybrid format, live in New York City, Online on a dynamic and interactive platform, and available to stream On-Demand for six weeks following the event.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

