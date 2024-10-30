Broadway Producers Alliance Launches to Support the Producing Community

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Producers Alliance has officially launched, a new organization composed of over 100 Broadway producers that is dedicated to promoting collaboration, innovation, and communication within the Broadway producing community. Through networking opportunities, training, mentorship, and facilitating open discussion among its membership, the BPA seeks to provide seasoned and emerging producers with the resources and support to bring their productions to the stage.

The initial board of the Broadway Producers Alliance will be composed of esteemed producers including Jamie deRoy, Wendy Federman, Jessica R. Jenen, Alia Jones-Harvey, Phil Kenny, Jim Kierstead, Heni Koenigsberg, Jack Lane, Joey Monda, Miles David Romney and Clint Ramos. This accomplished group brings a wealth of experience and insight to guide the Alliance's mission of supporting the Broadway producing community.

“We believe that strong networking is essential for the future growth and resilience of Broadway,” said Wendy Federman, a sixteen-time Tony Award-winning Producer. “The Broadway Producers Alliance is dedicated to fostering communication where producers can share ideas and collaborate effectively, ensuring that Broadway remains a dynamic and unified community.”

Jim Kierstead added, “One of the biggest challenges facing Broadway today is the skyrocketing production costs and the shift of investors and producers towards overseas markets like the West End. We want to come together to address these financial hurdles by exploring new strategies to encourage investment and sustain production on Broadway.”

Phil Kenny shared, “I'm most excited about our upcoming show-and-tell events, where producers can present brief samples of their projects in development to the membership of the Alliance. These events will create greater opportunities for collaboration and support, as well as build excitement within the producing community for upcoming productions.”

The BPA, which is in the process of applying for nonprofit status, will offer a variety of initiatives designed to support its members, including:

- Networking Events: Facilitating connections among producers, directors, playwrights, and other key stakeholders in the theatre world.

- Online Membership Database: Providing a public directory where members can display their photo, biography, Broadway credits and awards.

- Resource Sharing: Creating a platform for sharing tools, contacts, and information essential for successful production management.

- Facilitated Discussions: Encouraging open dialogue among members to collaboratively address and solve the challenges of producing theatre.

- Educational Workshops and Seminars: Training its membership on the latest industry trends, financial management, and creative development.

- Mentorship Programs: Connecting emerging producers with seasoned veterans to guide and support their professional growth.

The application process to join the BPA is available on the organization's website at www.broadwayalliance.org

About Broadway Producers Alliance

The Broadway Producers Alliance is an organization dedicated to supporting Broadway producers through collaboration and shared resources. Founded in 2024, BPA provides its members with networking opportunities, training, and mentorship to support the creation and production of high-quality Broadway shows. Committed to fostering innovation and excellence, the Broadway Producers Alliance aims to address the challenges facing Broadway and contribute to its ongoing success.

Website: www.broadwayalliance.org

