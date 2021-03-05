Broadway Podcast Network Releases New IOS App







Finding top theatre-related podcasts and insider theatre storytelling has never been easier. The Broadway Podcast Network is launching their new BPN app for iPhone and iPad today. The App is designed to bring BPN's vast library of content to podcast listeners, in an easily discoverable way.

BPN features over 100 podcasts, live events, audio dramas, cast reunions, and endless conversations with the top theatre artists of our day. Recent podcast guests and BPN show stars include the Ratatouille Musical Creative Team, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Ariana DeBose, Ramin Karimloo, Audra McDonald, Ron Howard, George C. Wolfe, Sir Tim Rice, Laura Benanti and so many more. BPN's Livestream events that have attracted a record number of viewers, include Legally Blonde and Be More Chill reunions. You can find them all inside the BPN iOS app.

BPN's iOS app brings everything from their ecosystem, and the podcasting world, into one place:

Streamlines your favorite Broadway and Broadway adjacent podcast content with easy discoverability

Integration with their YouTube channel, including push notifications and access to live events and exclusive video content

Full integration with Apple Carplay enabled vehicles

Ability to add 3rd party, non-BPN-hosted podcasts (this allows the BPN iOS app to be your one-stop-shop, replacing all of the existing, antiquated podcast apps)

Other interesting facts on the network include:

Even throughout a pandemic across an industry where numbers are declining (podcasting in general), we are seeing positive growth, a steady increase of over 20% per month since the pandemic started

We are using technology to bring arts and theatre to the world in a time when the entire industry has been shut down-keeping artists working and creatively fulfilled

The Broadway and theater industry is typically a late adapter to major technological changes (most theaters still don't even use mobile ticketing). BPN is the first of its kind - living at the cutting edge of the podcasting space, and bringing new and innovative ways for fans to connect with their favorite shows and stars

Download the BPN app for iPhone and iPad at BPN.FM/app.