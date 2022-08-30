Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Licensing and Broadway Media to Offer CLUE Scenic Projections

Broadway Media developed the digital scenery resource for theatres to create new technical roles for students, aid in flexible space-sharing, and more.

Industry News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  


Broadway Licensing and Broadway Media to Offer CLUE Scenic Projections

Broadway Licensing has partnered with world-renowned design and production specialists Broadway Media to offer stunning script-accurate Clue Scenic Projection at an affordable price, beginning September 12.

Broadway Media developed the digital scenery resource for theatres to create new technical roles for students, aid in flexible space-sharing, provide the ability to mount large-scale productions, and save theatres budget and time. Designed to increase production value yet remain simple and more affordable than traditional backdrop rentals, Broadway Media's Scenic Projections™ combine their free, easy-to-use software with beautiful show-specific artwork.

"We're excited to partner with Broadway Media to bring advanced technology capabilities to theatres of all sizes at an affordable price, making this quality of technology and craft accessible for all." says Sean Cercone, CEO and President of Broadway Licensing.

Using Broadway Media's proprietary StagePlayer™ software, Clue Scenic Projections™ are tailored to the official script and make the transitions from scene to scene as easy as clicking a mouse. Through this new partnership, theatres around the world that produce Clue will now have affordable access to professional-quality scenery. Furthering their commitment to making theatre accessible to everyone, Broadway Media also provides access to projector hardware for theatres that need additional resources.

"We are grateful to establish a relationship with Broadway Licensing and announce this new resource for Clue," says Quentin Sanford, President of Broadway Media, "We developed Scenic Projections specifically for the time-strapped teachers and the community theatre leaders of our world. It's our mission to break down certain production design barriers common to the performing arts community, and it's in this spirit that we aim to make mounting stage productions of Clue easier than ever."

Clue, named the Educational Theatre Association's #1 Produced Play in High Schools annually since 2018, tells the familiar story of the 1985 Clue film. The screenplay by Jonathan Lynn has been adapted for the stage by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

To learn more about Broadway Media and Scenic Projections™, organizations may request a no-cost product demo by visiting broadway.media/broadwaylicensing.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with

a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents, and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.'

Visit https://broadwaylicensing.com for more information about Clue

ABOUT BROADWAY MEDIA

Broadway Media is the leading creator and distributor of digital scenery and technology for the secondary performance market. Broadway Media partners with leading secondary industry grand rights licensors like Broadway Licensing, Music Theatre International, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Disney Theatrical Licensing.





Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/28/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/28/22
August 30, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/28/2022.
Open Jar Studios Acquires Theatrical Printing Service BWAY PRINTINGOpen Jar Studios Acquires Theatrical Printing Service BWAY PRINTING
August 30, 2022

Open Jar Studios announced today that it has acquired the theatrical printing company Bway Printing, bringing additional theatrical resources to the popular Broadway rehearsal venue. Bway Printing is a boutique printing service, catering to the unique printing needs of the Broadway community, specializing in printing scripts and scores, hand-delivered for Broadway rehearsals at an affordable price.
The Cultural Solidarity Fund Has Granted Over $1 Million To Over 2,000 Arts Workers In NeedThe Cultural Solidarity Fund Has Granted Over $1 Million To Over 2,000 Arts Workers In Need
August 30, 2022

Cultural Solidarity Fund (CSF), a coalition of cultural institutions administered by the IndieSpace/Indie Theater Fund with leadership from LEIMAY was organized during the pandemic to provide both solidarity and support to the arts community at a time when its very survival was in question.
HOUSE OF GUCCI, NO TIME TO DIE, and More Win 2022 Location Managers Guild International AwardsHOUSE OF GUCCI, NO TIME TO DIE, and More Win 2022 Location Managers Guild International Awards
August 28, 2022

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced the winners of its 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The Motion Picture winners were HOUSE OF GUCCI (filmed throughout Italy in Milan, Lake Como, and the Italian Alps) and NO TIME TO DIE (filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy).
Photos: First Look at Save/Reload Workshop At AMT TheaterPhotos: First Look at Save/Reload Workshop At AMT Theater
August 28, 2022

AMT Theater, Midtown’s newest Off-Broadway theater, recently hosted an industry workshop reading of Save/Reload written by Dana Aber in collaboration with Drew Aber. Check out photos here!