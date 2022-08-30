Broadway Licensing and Broadway Media to Offer CLUE Scenic Projections







Broadway Licensing has partnered with world-renowned design and production specialists Broadway Media to offer stunning script-accurate Clue Scenic Projection at an affordable price, beginning September 12.

Broadway Media developed the digital scenery resource for theatres to create new technical roles for students, aid in flexible space-sharing, provide the ability to mount large-scale productions, and save theatres budget and time. Designed to increase production value yet remain simple and more affordable than traditional backdrop rentals, Broadway Media's Scenic Projections™ combine their free, easy-to-use software with beautiful show-specific artwork.

"We're excited to partner with Broadway Media to bring advanced technology capabilities to theatres of all sizes at an affordable price, making this quality of technology and craft accessible for all." says Sean Cercone, CEO and President of Broadway Licensing.

Using Broadway Media's proprietary StagePlayer™ software, Clue Scenic Projections™ are tailored to the official script and make the transitions from scene to scene as easy as clicking a mouse. Through this new partnership, theatres around the world that produce Clue will now have affordable access to professional-quality scenery. Furthering their commitment to making theatre accessible to everyone, Broadway Media also provides access to projector hardware for theatres that need additional resources.

"We are grateful to establish a relationship with Broadway Licensing and announce this new resource for Clue," says Quentin Sanford, President of Broadway Media, "We developed Scenic Projections specifically for the time-strapped teachers and the community theatre leaders of our world. It's our mission to break down certain production design barriers common to the performing arts community, and it's in this spirit that we aim to make mounting stage productions of Clue easier than ever."

Clue, named the Educational Theatre Association's #1 Produced Play in High Schools annually since 2018, tells the familiar story of the 1985 Clue film. The screenplay by Jonathan Lynn has been adapted for the stage by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

To learn more about Broadway Media and Scenic Projections™, organizations may request a no-cost product demo by visiting broadway.media/broadwaylicensing.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with

a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents, and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.'

Visit https://broadwaylicensing.com for more information about Clue

ABOUT BROADWAY MEDIA

Broadway Media is the leading creator and distributor of digital scenery and technology for the secondary performance market. Broadway Media partners with leading secondary industry grand rights licensors like Broadway Licensing, Music Theatre International, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Disney Theatrical Licensing.