Ars Nova Launches New Artists in Residence Program

Ars Nova has launched its new Artists in Residence Program. The Artists in Residence Program is an individually tailored, development-based residency for early career performing artists of all disciplines to explore a project in house at Ars Nova over the course of a season.

The residency is a unique opportunity for artists who develop work in non-traditional ways to make use of Ars Nova’s customized, flexible support to discover new things about their project and process, and to build community and peer relationships with artists across genres in the residency cohort.

Ars Nova is now accepting Intent to Apply Forms for its new 2025-2026 Artists in Residence program. They are looking for early career artists of all disciplines, including but not limited to playwrights, composers, devisers, curators, comedians to join a cohort of creatives who will spend a season in residence with Ars Nova.

The deadline for submitting an Intent to Apply Form is June 6.

Learn more here.

