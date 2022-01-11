Applications Open For Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Summer Residencies







Kathy Evans, Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, announced that applications are open to all musical theatre writers to participate in weeklong residencies in the Hudson Valley between June 26 and August 28. Each writing team will have a private retreat to focus solely on writing their musical for one week. There is no fee for applications received by February 9 at 6:00pm EST and a fee of $30 for the final application deadline of February 16th at 6:00pm EST. All details and the online application can be found at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has been recommended for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of the residencies and Triple R (2 Readings and a Residency) for the fifth year. Thanks to the NEA as well as funding from New York State Council on the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation, and hundreds of individual donors, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat covers all the writers' costs, including their home, food, air travel up to $750, and a $500 stipend for each writer.

Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. Many musicals developed at Rhinebeck have moved on to full productions. BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, by Tony-nominee Joe Iconis, Lance Rubin, and Jason SweetTooth Williams ran Off-Broadway in 2019. ROW, by Daniel Goldstein and Dawn Landes had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in summer 2021. BHANGIN' IT, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott, will have its world premiere this March at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon, will be at Philadelphia Theatre Company in Fall 2022. SEAN'S STORY by Khiyon Hursey has been commissioned by Ars Nova in New York.

