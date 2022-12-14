Ambassador Theatre Group Launches Paid Technical Theatre Training Programme







Ambassador Theatre Group is launching a paid technical-theatre training programme called Change The Script, to help unemployed individuals secure backstage jobs.

According to a job listing, Change the Script is a brand new, unique and exciting training and employment programme in London's West End, providing unemployed Westminster residents with the opportunity to achieve recognised accreditations and paid work experience.

Participants will undertake three weeks of free interactive pre-employment training at the Earls Court Skills Centre to attain a CSCS card and other practical certifications and then spend four weeks putting that learning into practice at an iconic Wates construction site in Piccadilly Circus, as well as experiencing multiple Ambassador Theatre Group world-class theatre settings.

The training will be tailored to prepare participants for a successful work placement at Lucent experiencing different trades, as well as the often hidden 'off stage' roles in a theatre.

Successful completion of the seven-week programme could lead to securing sustainable employment or an apprenticeship in a construction trade or a technical theatre-based support role.

Click here to apply.

