Ambassador Theatre Group Launches Paid Technical Theatre Training Programme
Participants will undertake three weeks of free interactive pre-employment training at the Earls Court Skills Centre.
Ambassador Theatre Group is launching a paid technical-theatre training programme called Change The Script, to help unemployed individuals secure backstage jobs.
According to a job listing, Change the Script is a brand new, unique and exciting training and employment programme in London's West End, providing unemployed Westminster residents with the opportunity to achieve recognised accreditations and paid work experience.
Participants will undertake three weeks of free interactive pre-employment training at the Earls Court Skills Centre to attain a CSCS card and other practical certifications and then spend four weeks putting that learning into practice at an iconic Wates construction site in Piccadilly Circus, as well as experiencing multiple Ambassador Theatre Group world-class theatre settings.
The training will be tailored to prepare participants for a successful work placement at Lucent experiencing different trades, as well as the often hidden 'off stage' roles in a theatre.
Successful completion of the seven-week programme could lead to securing sustainable employment or an apprenticeship in a construction trade or a technical theatre-based support role.
Click here to apply.
The Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the world's leading theatre company, operating over 50 venues worldwide, including in the West End, on Broadway, throughout the UK and US and now Germany. ATG is a leading producer of live entertainment shows, with over 70 Tony and Olivier awards under its belt and productions in the West End, on Broadway and touring across the UK, North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. ATG is also the UK's largest theatre ticketing operator through ATGtickets.com, LOVEtheatre.com and Group Line.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
December 14, 2022
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has named choreographer Donald Byrd as the recipient of its annual Gordon Davidson Award.
James Ijames and Lloyd Suh to be Honored With 2022 Steinberg Playwright Awards
December 14, 2022
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust has announced the names of the two outstanding early-to-mid-career playwrights who will be celebrated with 2022 Steinberg Playwright Awards in the amount of $100,000 each. This year’s recipients of the “Mimi” Awards are James Ijames and Lloyd Suh.
A.M.T. Theater Finds New Tenants with Tom and Michael D'Angora
December 14, 2022
On the heels of the renovations at the AMT Theater, producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora will be calling the space “home” in 2023. The duo is behind several long running off-Broadway hits including NEWSical the Musical, Naked Boys Singing, and A Musical About Star Wars and more.
Whitney Britt Launches New Consultancy, Two Dog Circus
December 14, 2022
Founder Whitney Britt announced the official launch of Two Dog Circus, a new boutique consultancy for Broadway, brands, and the performing arts.
Ambassador Theatre Group Launches Paid Technical Theatre Training Programme
December 14, 2022
Ambassador Theatre Group is launching a paid technical-theatre training programme called Change The Script, to help unemployed individuals secure backstage jobs. Learn more about the programme and how to apply here!