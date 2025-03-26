Ad Exec Sarah Marcus Hansen Joins TodayTix Group as Managing Director of ARTHOUSE

TodayTix Group has appointed Sarah Marcus Hansen as Managing Director of ARTHOUSE, the company's newest brand specializing in innovative and impactful digital marketing campaigns for the entertainment industry.

With fifteen years of experience in advertising, brand management, and omnichannel marketing, Hansen brings a wealth of expertise to ARTHOUSE. She joins TTG from SpotCo, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Accounts and Client Strategy, overseeing multi-million-dollar campaigns for Broadway and live entertainment brands, including MJ the Musical, The Book of Mormon, and The Great Gatsby.

Sara Fitzpatrick, Founder of ARTHOUSE and SVP at TodayTix Group, expressed her enthusiasm about Hansen's appointment: "Sarah is a powerhouse in the world of entertainment marketing. Her deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and passion for the arts make her the perfect leader to take ARTHOUSE to new heights. We are thrilled to have her on board and can't wait to see the impact she will make for our clients and partners."

At ARTHOUSE, Hansen will lead the team, shape marketing and advertising strategies, and drive the growth of the agency's portfolio of partners. She will focus on crafting compelling brand stories, executing data-driven campaigns, and strengthening relationships with clients to ensure their shows reach and engage the widest possible audiences.

"I'm honored to join TodayTix Group and to lead ARTHOUSE during this exciting time of growth and innovation," said Hansen. "Marketing in the entertainment space isn't just about selling tickets-it's about building lasting relationships between audiences and the stories that inspire them. The intersection of technology, data, and creative storytelling is where the future of arts marketing lies, and I look forward to driving campaigns that connect audiences with the cultural experiences they love."

With Hansen on board, ARTHOUSE will continue to redefine digital marketing in the entertainment space, bringing unparalleled insights and innovative strategies to the industry.

Photo credit: Jenna Bascom Photography