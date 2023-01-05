Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ASM Global Raises $750,000 In Its First Annual Global Month Of Giving Program

"Global Month of Giving" activities spanned the globe and included blood donation drives; toy drives for homeless families; and more!

Jan. 05, 2023  


ASM Global successfully completed its first worldwide "Global Month of Giving" initiative by raising $750,000 highlighted by programs anchored by international volunteer team members engaging in local community initiatives demonstrating the company's commitment to the people and places where it operates.

ASM Global's corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts (unveiled in 2021), elevated the entertainment giant's commitment to protect the environment, invest in people and strengthen communities around the globe.

At that time ASM Global also announced the ASM Global Acts Foundation to support philanthropic and community-based endeavors guided by its sustainability and diversity pillars. In addition, the ASM Global Acts Scholarship focuses on serving diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career-development opportunities.

"When we launched the foundation last year, our goal was to harness our ASM Global's team's experience and knowledge gained from longtime involvement in the markets where our hundreds of venues are located. We know what those communities deeply care about, and this was a chance to help," said Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global.

ASM Global's chief human resources officer, Shauna Elvin, said, "It was a remarkable effort by an energized workforce determined to make a difference around the world in the same places where our teams work, play and live. Everyone at ASM Global and our core partners who participated in this amazing giving-back journey knows that they not only brought more meaning to communities but they also hopefully found more meaning in life."

"Global Month of Giving" activities spanned the globe and included: Blood donation drives; toy drives for homeless families; home packs for Thanksgiving; adopt-a-family programs; meal boxes serving underprivileged communities; assembling goodie bags for hospitalized children; cold-weather clothing drives; staffing shelters; honoring military personnel by collecting cards to send to troops and veterans; Ukrainian clothing drives; preparing meal boxes to helping provide crisis relief to musicians, managers and crew workers unable to work due to health, injury, mental health or other crises; and men's health fundraisers.

Aligned with many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the new "Global Month of Giving" is an extension of ASM Global's longstanding commitments to creating a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates, and contributing to a healthier environment and planet. The execution of these commitments happens at both the corporate and local level, creating value at scale within communities.





