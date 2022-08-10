AFM Local 802 and IATSE Local 1 Endorse Carlina Rivera For Congress







The NYC musicians' union (AFM Local 802) and the NYC stagehands' union (IATSE Local 1) jointly announce their endorsement of Carlina Rivera for Congress in U.S. District 10.



"Carlina has a deep respect for the workers of NYC, including our musicians," said Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi. "She knows that everyone deserves fair wages and benefits and has especially fought hard for the rights of gig workers, who are so often misclassified and exploited. She understands deeply that musicians and all working artists must be cherished as an essential part of our great city. Her integrity and values are her guiding light, and we honor her accomplishment in writing the bill that made sexual harassment a human rights violation under NYC law. She has also fought for housing relief and pandemic aid, which helped our musicians and all of the workers of NYC. We are proud to endorse Carlina Rivera for Congress in U.S. District 10 and encourage all of our members to vote in the all-important New York primary, either by early voting or in person on Aug. 23. We stand with you, Carlina!"

Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage.

The stagehands of IATSE Local 1 construct, install, maintain, and operate the lighting and sound equipment, the scenery and special effects which thrill and delight audiences attending Broadway shows, concerts at Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall, productions at the Metropolitan Opera and throughout LIncoln Center, and the many broadcasts from CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, and PBS. Stagehands work at numerous cable TV studios and make possible the presentation of major corporate industrials and special events. Local 1 does it all -- lights, sound, video, scenery and rigging, special effects.