AAPAC Releases Toolkit to Help Create Inclusive Environment for Asian Artists

Inspired by listening sessions and surveys which revealed that less than 5.5% of AAPI/Asian theatre artists nationwide believe that theaters are creating an environment of inclusion for AAPI/Asian people, the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) has created its first AAPAC THEATER PRACTICES TOOLKIT: CREATING AN INCLUSIVE ENVIRONMENT FOR AAPI/ASIAN ARTISTS, available to the public on February 28. Intended as a reference guide for theatrical institutions across the country, the toolkit is organized by departments and lists anecdotal and statistical information on challenges specifically shared by the AAPI/Asian theater community, as well as actionable solutions inclusive of their specific needs and concerns.

AAPAC, a grassroots organization founded in 2011 and recipient of an Obie Award and Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, says, "The rise in hate crimes towards AAPI/Asian communities during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a profound effect on us all. We must continue to bring attention to the link between harmful practices and portrayals in art and the consequences experienced by our communities. We also recognize and acknowledge that there are new legal challenges that seek to impede intentional work towards diversity, equity, inclusion, and access and we look forward to strategizing with the theater community about how we can keep fostering equal opportunities and welcoming environments, together. We see this initiative as a part of our ongoing collaboration."

The latest statistics from AAPAC's Visibility Report show that we are still very far from achieving equity and that intentional inclusionary practices are still very much needed. In the 2021-22 season, AAPI actors made up only 7.5% of all the actors hired on NYC stages and only 3.7% of all shows on Broadway. In addition, there was not a single Broadway production in the 2021-22 season that had an AAPI playwright, composer or lyricist. In contrast to the commercial sector, the non-profits provided the most opportunities for AAPI artists. In the same season, AAPI writers represented 12.3% of all writers hired at NYC's largest non-profits, a jump from just 5.1% in the 2018-19, the last full season before the pandemic. However, preliminary data for the 2023-24 season (full report forthcoming) shows a drop to 2.94% of AAPI writers produced at the non-profits.

On the need for a toolkit, AAPAC said, "The toolkit flags areas where more cultural awareness may be needed to tell Asian stories, from the way predominantly white theaters market the show to the sense of belonging they create for AAPI/Asian artists in their spaces. It also highlights tools implemented at some theaters that respondents have found particularly useful."

The AAPI Theatre Practices Toolkit, as well as the Visibility Reports are all available free for download at www.aapacnyc.org

The mission of Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) is to expand the perception of Asian American performers in order to increase their access to and representation on New York City's stages. AAPAC has been a leader in discussions and forums on diversity with artistic institutions and the Broadway community. While their work remains specific to New York City, they endeavor to have a meaningful impact on representation for Asian Americans in the greater American theatre. The reports and toolkit would not have been possible without the generous support and partnership of the American Theatre Wing. 2025 Steering Committee members are Pun Bandhu, Vichet Chum, Christine Toy Johnson, Peter Kim, Julienne Hanzelka Kim, Eileen Rivera, Lipica Shah, and Nandita Shenoy.

