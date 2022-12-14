Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2023 Women inPower Fellows Selected

Learn more about this year's fellows here.

Dec. 14, 2022  


92nd Street Y, New York's Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact has announced the 2023 Class of Women inPower, a fellowship program aimed at advancing women to the highest levels of leadership across all sectors. The new cohort consists of 30 Fellows selected from a competitive pool of hundreds of applicants. This year's Fellows include leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and professions, including business, nonprofits, law, medicine, media, human resources, finance, arts, education, philanthropy, and startups.

This program provides women-identifying leaders with professional development, executive mentorship, CEO workshops, and participation in an active community of leaders. The program encourages Fellows to think ambitiously about not only their career path and success, but creating a healthier and more egalitarian society for all.

Marking the Fellowship's eighth year, the program has served 190+ Fellows. More than 40 past and present fellows in the program have reached the C-Suite or equivalent in their field and many more have made career moves that have deepened their influence. This growing network of WiP Fellows builds stronger connections each year, benefitting the broader alumni community with ongoing support compounding the long term impact of the program.

Fellows are mentored by a group of leaders in NYC that includes: Komal Bajaj, Chief Quality Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi/NCB and Clinical Director of Healthcare Simulation; Jimmie Briggs, Principal, Skoll Foundation; Laura A. Clayton McDonnell, Senior Vice President, Sales - East, Canada and Latin America, ServiceNow; Sehreen Noor Ali, Co-Founder, Sleuth; Cindy Leggett-Flynn, EVP, Global Communications for PVH Corp; Melissa Kivett, Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Strategic Relationship Management, Prudential; Jennefer Witter, CEO and Founder of The Boreland Group, Inc.; Edlynne Laryea, Head of Industry, Consumer Packaged Goods, Facebook; Christy Johnson, Founder and CEO, Artemis Connection Inc; and Stephanie Kauffman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Melanoma Research Alliance.

"Women have made remarkable strides climbing the corporate ladder and reaching unprecedented milestones in the workplace. However, there is still a lot of work to be done before we see equity in leadership roles." said Rebekah Shrestha, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. "For this reason, we are thrilled to welcome the class of 2023 Women inPower Fellows and renew our commitment to investing in extraordinary women who actively serve their communities, and to support them on their path to ascend to ever higher positions of power."

The 2023 Women inPower Fellows are:

  • Stephanie Adler Yuan, Director of Programs, The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare
  • Rachel Braunstein, Director of Policy, Her Justice
  • Akilah Browne, Co-Founder, FurtherJustice Foundation, Inc.
  • Jennifer Cho, Vice President, Partnerships, Panorama Global
  • Stephanie Guberman, Senior Staff Counsel, UJA-Federation of New York
  • Brittany Hale, Founder and CEO, BND Consulting Group
  • Alka Khetan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Wonder
  • Emily Knapp, Associate Director, Public Works, The Public Theater
  • Ao Kong, Senior Programme Advisor, Chief of Resource Mobilization and Communications, United Nations Technology Bank
  • Liat Krawczyk, Vice President, Economic Mobility, NYC Economic Development Corporation
  • Shirley Levy, Senior Advisor, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs
  • Ismat Mangla, Senior Director of Content, LendingTree and Managing Editor, Analyst News
  • Zanade Mann, CEO/President, Black Women's Business Collective
  • Beth McLellan, Chief of Dermatology, Montefiore Medical Center, and Associate Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
  • Kate Mirand Calleri, Director of Education, Brooklyn Children's Museum
  • Leah Moschella, Senior Director of Partnerships, Wadhwani Foundation
  • Pratima Narayan, Deputy Director, Global Initiative for Justice, Truth, and Reconciliation, International Coalition of Sites of Conscience
  • Christine Opoku, Chief of Staff, Genpact
  • Chiara Pace, Head of Individual, Digital and Public Giving, UN Women
  • Noami Polin, Senior Strategy Advisor, Independent
  • Ramya Ravishankar, General Counsel, HowGood, Inc.
  • Riyana Razalee, Head of Business Development & Strategy, Re-Nuble
  • Aarti Saini, Director of Sales Operations, Planning & Strategy, ServiceNow
  • Laura Sennett, Vice President, Sustainable Investing Group ESG Business Lead, Goldman Sachs
  • Hadia Sheerazi, Program Manager, Carbon Management Research Initiative, Columbia Climate School, Center on Global Energy Policy
  • Rebecca Silber, Director of Criminal Justice, Arnold Ventures
  • Lannia Small, Director, Global Strategy & Partnerships, Indeed
  • Vanessa K. Valdés, Associate Provost for Community Engagement, The City College of New York - CUNY
  • Suzanne Van Huijgevoort, Associate Director, Advisory, ELEVATE - an LRQA company
  • Ashley Young, Director of Legal Services, New York City Anti-Violence Project


