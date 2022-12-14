2023 Women inPower Fellows Selected







92nd Street Y, New York's Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact has announced the 2023 Class of Women inPower, a fellowship program aimed at advancing women to the highest levels of leadership across all sectors. The new cohort consists of 30 Fellows selected from a competitive pool of hundreds of applicants. This year's Fellows include leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and professions, including business, nonprofits, law, medicine, media, human resources, finance, arts, education, philanthropy, and startups.



This program provides women-identifying leaders with professional development, executive mentorship, CEO workshops, and participation in an active community of leaders. The program encourages Fellows to think ambitiously about not only their career path and success, but creating a healthier and more egalitarian society for all.



Marking the Fellowship's eighth year, the program has served 190+ Fellows. More than 40 past and present fellows in the program have reached the C-Suite or equivalent in their field and many more have made career moves that have deepened their influence. This growing network of WiP Fellows builds stronger connections each year, benefitting the broader alumni community with ongoing support compounding the long term impact of the program.



Fellows are mentored by a group of leaders in NYC that includes: Komal Bajaj, Chief Quality Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi/NCB and Clinical Director of Healthcare Simulation; Jimmie Briggs, Principal, Skoll Foundation; Laura A. Clayton McDonnell, Senior Vice President, Sales - East, Canada and Latin America, ServiceNow; Sehreen Noor Ali, Co-Founder, Sleuth; Cindy Leggett-Flynn, EVP, Global Communications for PVH Corp; Melissa Kivett, Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Strategic Relationship Management, Prudential; Jennefer Witter, CEO and Founder of The Boreland Group, Inc.; Edlynne Laryea, Head of Industry, Consumer Packaged Goods, Facebook; Christy Johnson, Founder and CEO, Artemis Connection Inc; and Stephanie Kauffman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Melanoma Research Alliance.



"Women have made remarkable strides climbing the corporate ladder and reaching unprecedented milestones in the workplace. However, there is still a lot of work to be done before we see equity in leadership roles." said Rebekah Shrestha, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. "For this reason, we are thrilled to welcome the class of 2023 Women inPower Fellows and renew our commitment to investing in extraordinary women who actively serve their communities, and to support them on their path to ascend to ever higher positions of power."



The 2023 Women inPower Fellows are:

Stephanie Adler Yuan, Director of Programs, The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare

Rachel Braunstein, Director of Policy, Her Justice

Akilah Browne, Co-Founder, FurtherJustice Foundation, Inc.

Jennifer Cho, Vice President, Partnerships, Panorama Global

Stephanie Guberman, Senior Staff Counsel, UJA-Federation of New York

Brittany Hale, Founder and CEO, BND Consulting Group

Alka Khetan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Wonder

Emily Knapp, Associate Director, Public Works, The Public Theater

Ao Kong, Senior Programme Advisor, Chief of Resource Mobilization and Communications, United Nations Technology Bank

Liat Krawczyk, Vice President, Economic Mobility, NYC Economic Development Corporation

Shirley Levy, Senior Advisor, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

Ismat Mangla, Senior Director of Content, LendingTree and Managing Editor, Analyst News

Zanade Mann, CEO/President, Black Women's Business Collective

Beth McLellan, Chief of Dermatology, Montefiore Medical Center, and Associate Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Kate Mirand Calleri, Director of Education, Brooklyn Children's Museum

Leah Moschella, Senior Director of Partnerships, Wadhwani Foundation

Pratima Narayan, Deputy Director, Global Initiative for Justice, Truth, and Reconciliation, International Coalition of Sites of Conscience

Christine Opoku, Chief of Staff, Genpact

Chiara Pace, Head of Individual, Digital and Public Giving, UN Women

Noami Polin, Senior Strategy Advisor, Independent

Ramya Ravishankar, General Counsel, HowGood, Inc.

Riyana Razalee, Head of Business Development & Strategy, Re-Nuble

Aarti Saini, Director of Sales Operations, Planning & Strategy, ServiceNow

Laura Sennett, Vice President, Sustainable Investing Group ESG Business Lead, Goldman Sachs

Hadia Sheerazi, Program Manager, Carbon Management Research Initiative, Columbia Climate School, Center on Global Energy Policy

Rebecca Silber, Director of Criminal Justice, Arnold Ventures

Lannia Small, Director, Global Strategy & Partnerships, Indeed

Vanessa K. Valdés, Associate Provost for Community Engagement, The City College of New York - CUNY

Suzanne Van Huijgevoort, Associate Director, Advisory, ELEVATE - an LRQA company

Ashley Young, Director of Legal Services, New York City Anti-Violence Project



