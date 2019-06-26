Travis Added To We The Fest Lineup

In a surprise move that will sure to wow ticket-holders, Indonesia's We The Fest have announced that rock and roll hall-of-famers Travis, will be making a rare performance at this year's festival.

Joining the likes of Troye Sivan, Rae Sremmurd and 6LACK, the BRIT award-winning band will be showcasing their iconic 'Britpop' sound for the first time in Indonesia. With a staggering 8 albums under their belt and numerous top 10 hits, fans can expect to hear anthems such as 'Sing' and 'Why Does It Always Rain On Me?' ringing out in the Jiexpo Kemayoran come July.

With a staggering lineup of top-flight talent from around the world, and with just a month to go, We The Fest 2019 looks set to be one of the most exciting and musically diverse yet.

We The Fest is an annual summer festival of music, arts, fashion and food taking place in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta. Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the festival has seen incredible performances from globally-known acts of different genres including The Kooks, Dua Lipa, James Bay, SZA, Miguel, Ellie Goulding, Big Sean, The 1975, G-Eazy, Mark Ronson, Phoenix, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, CL, The Temper Trap, Purity Ring, Flight Facilities, Jessie Ware and many more. Indonesia's most exciting musical acts have also performed at the festival including Potret, NAIF, Scaller, Barasuara, Sheila on 7, Raisa, The Trees and the Wild, Ramengvrl, Elephant Kind, and Stars & Rabbit amongst many.

In 2018, the fifth edition of We The Fest took place on the grounds of JiExpo Kemayoran at the heart of Jakarta, and was a wonderful home to over 60,000 punters from over 30 countries. Described as "a classy festival" by Vice for its friendly vibe and how slickly it has been organized, the festival is a pioneer of its kind in the Southeast Asian festival scene with elements such as arts, fashion and food presented through various whimsical activations and zones festival-goers can experience and explore.

We The Fest is returning for its sixth edition on 19, 20 & 21 July 2019.





