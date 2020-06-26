Museums in Jakarta Begin to Reopen

Jakarta museums are beginning to reopen as the government begins ease restrictions, according to The Jakarta Post.

Several museums run by the city administration are opening their doors to the public since closing for the shutdown, with restrictions applied. Museums include the Taman Prasasti (Memorial Stone or Inscription Park) Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Textile Museum and the Betawi Cultural Village.

INA PHOTO AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

In an image from Town and Country Magazine (left), an employee of the National Library of the Republic of Indonesia is seen placing "X" marks on seats in the theater as a precautionary measure taken ahead of the location's opening.

Learn more about the museums reopening HERE.

