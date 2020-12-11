MTV Brings Its First-Ever Digital World Stage To Indonesia

MTV Asia, in partnership with Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MOTCE), today announced MTV World Stage Indonesia 2020 - the first digital World Stage event for MTV, bringing world music into homes in a new way to discover music. International pop star Anne-Marie as well as Korean boy band NCT are set to light up the virtual stage at the event.

Using the latest virtual production techniques, MTV World Stage Indonesia 2020 will feature three of Indonesia's most famed locations - Bali, Lombok, and Labuan Bajo. Combining artist performances set against the backdrop of these stunning locations as well as images of the country's iconic scenes, the event will create a unique MTV World Stage for fans to experience Wonderful Indonesia.

'Wonderful Indonesia,' a concept by MOTCE, showcases the country's tapestry of wonders - from diverse nature and wildlife, to cuisine and wellness, to recreation and leisure, as well as its rich culture and heritage, and also creative tourism events. In the wake of the pandemic, the Ministry also introduced 'InDOnesia CARE' in support of Indonesia's efforts relating to tourism.

"We are so excited to bring back our iconic music show with MTV World Stage Indonesia 2020. While the current situation has restricted travel and live events, this event shows that music truly knows no borders as we continue to innovate and bring world music to our international audiences, as well as creative solutions to our partners and clients," said Pierre Cheung, SVP and General Manager for Asia, ViacomCBS Networks International.

"Our current surroundings might be muffled with restrictions but the power to impact and reach communities with the power of entertainment remains intact. It is more pertinent now than ever, to leverage this and keep the spirit of togetherness alive. We want to bring communities together while cultivating a spirit of resilience and hope amid a bleak situation," said Wishnutama Kusubandio, MOTCE, Republic of Indonesia.

MTV World Stage Indonesia 2020 will air on MTV Asia as well as on MTV channels in international markets reaching more than 330 million households across the world. Premiering on MTV Asia December 25 at 7:50PM WIB / 8:50PM SG / 9:50PM MAL.

Fans can also follow the excitement of MTV World Stage Indonesia 2020 on MTV's social platforms which will have trivia, artist shoutouts, throwback performances and more.