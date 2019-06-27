BWW Previews: JKTMOVEIN's Search for Next Performing Arts Stars at JAKARTA SHOW OFF

Performing arts company JKT MOVEMENT OF INSPIRATION (JKTMoveIn) will hold the competition JAKARTA SHOW OFF, on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at CIPUTRA ARTPRENEUR, Jakarta. Finalists from band, dance, and show choir categories will compete for monetary prizes totaling IDR 80.000.000 as well as a featured role in JKTMoveIn's upcoming production.

Poster for JAKARTA SHOW OFF from JKTMoveIn's Instagram.

All finalists performing were chosen after an online audition taking place last May; for dance and show choir, the groups are further split into kids and youth categories based on age.

On the day of the event, band finalists will perform first at 12.00, followed by dance finalists at 16.00 and show choir at 18.00. The results will be announced at the end of the night, following a special performance by JKTMoveIn. Throughout the day, JKTMoveIn will also hold a walk-in audition for actors looking to be in their next production (title yet to be announced) at the venue's foyer area.

Here's the list of finalists competing at JAKARTA SHOW OFF:

BAND

  1. YoungMa
  2. Rampai Seruni
  3. Room13Thirteen
  4. Terima Kost Putri
  5. LSC
  6. Slime
  7. Young Folks
  8. JUNED
  9. B.O.B Band
  10. ClassyClassic

DANCE - Kids

  1. Slaynergy
  2. Milkshake
  3. The Dazzlers
  4. Ultimate Star Crew
  5. Urban Style
  6. Aloha Dance Crew
  7. The Baby Seventh
  8. Cupcake
  9. They Just Kids

DANCE - Youth

  1. Flair Unity
  2. New Crush
  3. Freakingz Crew
  4. Hyper
  5. Stamanara
  6. Sold Out
  7. Creviad Republic
  8. Stamaholic
  9. USB Trisakti
  10. Dancebox

SHOW CHOIR - Kids

  1. Wonder Kids
  2. Spextra
  3. Shining Star

SHOW CHOIR - Youth

  1. Chantez
  2. Come From Away
  3. Hextatonix
  4. Magna Vog
  5. New Generation
  6. Psymphony UI
  7. Vocademia
  8. Voice of 8
  9. Suargaloka

JKTMoveIn's strategy of holding JAKARTA SHOW OFF as the pre-event to build up hype for the 2019 musical production exemplifies a well planned marketing campaign; multi-category performing arts competitions (and especially for show choirs) are still rare in Jakarta, setting JAKARTA SHOW OFF apart from the get go.

More information, including how to purchase ticket to the event, is available on Instagram, @jktmovein. Those looking to join the walk-in audition are also required to purchase a ticket.



