BWW Feature: INDONESIA MENUJU BROADWAY Returns with Long-Term Course for Future Musical Theatre Stars

Two years ago, the name INDONESIA MENUJU BROADWAY (IMB) quickly gained fame among Indonesian musical theater actors and enthusiasts. The program promised not only Broadway musical education for performing arts students, but also a chance of going to Broadway itself for further training. After a rigorous selection, audition, and training program in Jakarta, IMB sent 13 of Indonesia's most promising musical theater actors to study for a week in Broadway, New York, under the tutelage of actual Broadway trainers and performers.

That program, brought by INDONESIA KAYA in collaboration with New York's PASSPORT TO BROADWAY, is returning this year with a new format. INDONESIA MENUJU BROADWAY 2021 offers a nearly year-long Online & Offline Musical Theater Conservatory, in which 100 select students (aged 15-30) will study musical theater in a mix of online and offline classes; the syllabus is said to be adapted from the first year curriculum of American conservatories.

The online classes will be taught by PASSPORT TO BROADWAY mentors with real Broadway teaching experience: Amy Weinstein (Master Teacher - Musical Theatre Performance/Acting), Stephen Brotebeck (Master Teacher - Musical Theatre Dance Styles), and Seth Weinstein and Catherine Vaughn (Master Teacher - Musicianship and Vocal Training).

Meanwhile, the offline classes are led by some of Indonesia's most prominent musical theater performers; to prepare them to teach Broadway-level material, the local teachers have also undergone a rigorous preparatory course of their own. The line-up includes Venytha Yoshiantini and Putri Indam Kamila (Musical Theatre Performance/Acting); Ufa Sofura, Pasha Prakasa, and Ayu Gurnitha (Musical Theatre Dance Styles); and Dani Dumadi and Andrea Miranda (Musicianship and Vocal Training). Putri Indam Kamila and Ayu Gurnitha are both graduates of the first IMB program.

Program timeline

The program will start in November 2021 and registrations are already open on Indonesia Kaya's website. Registrants are required to upload an audition video on the registration form. Those making the cut of the first selection will need to prepare a registration fee of $250 which will go directly to PASSPORT TO BROADWAY. The 100 students will not be required to pay anything beyond the initial registration fee, as the IMB 2021 tuition is subsidized by INDONESIA KAYA.

The graduates of 2019's IMB program had some of the most prolific musical and performing art careers in Indonesia, featuring in many musical productions or teaching high-profile performing art programs. With this year's expansion of the IMB program, promising the same intensive training but in a longer period of time, musical theatre education in Indonesia is entering a new era.

For more information about the program, follow @indonesia_kaya on Instagram.