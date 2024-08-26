WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Opens American Lives Theatre's Fifth Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Lives Theatre has announced the opening of 'What the Constitution Means to Me,' a Pulitzer Finalist and Tony nominee by Heidi Schreck. The production will run from September 5-22, 2024, at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre in Indianapolis. The play was the most-produced play in the country in 2023, and the Indiana premiere is intentionally timed to coincide with the upcoming election.

'What the Constitution Means to Me' explores the impact of the U.S. Constitution on individuals and society. The play is a partial autobiography that examines how the Constitution has shaped the lives of four generations of women in playwright Schreck's family, including herself as a 15-year-old who won Constitutional debates to pay for college. The play also addresses gender and racial biases, domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and abortion.

Essentially the play asks how the Constitution addresses the needs of a modern U.S. The playwright played herself in the initial productions, but since then, the role of "Heidi" has been played by other actors. Indy favorite Claire Wilcher plays the role for this production. The play is a co-production with Stage Door Productions. Director/playwright K.T. Peterson directs. Jada Radford and Ben Tebbe round out the cast.

"I wanted to find a perfect play for the Election," said Chris Saunders, Artistic Director of American Lives Theatre. "For us, that doesn't mean proselytizing about specific issues, but rather examining the larger issue for all of us. Indiana has shockingly low voter turnout, so this play with its personal history and truly earnest questions, is exactly what I was looking for. Fortunately, Stage Door Productions, another Indy company, had the same goal in mind, so we came together for this show."

The programming for the play includes the first time American Lives Theatre has hosted student matinees. Working alongside Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, ALT is hosting three schools in the coming weeks and will provide moderated discussions for the students after the performances. Additionally, there will be a free and open-to-the-public Trail Talk prior to the Thurs, Sept 19 performance about Voter Apathy in Indiana. The Indianapolis chapter of the ACLU will provide panelists, in addition to representatives from major political parties in Marion County.

American Lives Theatre will also provide voter registration at most performances. "The goal is to get people energized about their voices and the possibilities," says Saunders. "The play asks tough questions, but ultimately presents optimism for what this country could and should be."

'What the Constitution Means to Me' is the first of five productions in ALT's fifth season. In January, two more plays open: 'The JonBenet Game' by Tori Keenan-Zelt will open at IndyFringe and 'Red Speedo' by Lucas Hnath will open at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Production Details:

Performances run September 5-22, 2024

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Opening Night is Fri, September 6, 2024

Claire Wilcher, most recently seen in 'White City Murder,' also at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, stars. She is pictured in rehearsal here (left) with Jada Radford (right), who plays a young debater.

Ben Tebbe, a longtime Indy actor and educator, appears as the Legionnaire, his first stage appearance in six years.

Tickets available now at https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets.

Special Event:

There will be a free Trail Talk on Thursday, September 19 from 6pm - 7pm. The subject is "Voter Apathy in Indiana: Why and How we Fix It." Panelists include representatives from the Indianapolis ACLU and various Marion County party affiliates.

