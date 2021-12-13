Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; Beef & Board's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Morgan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 50%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Summer Stock Theatre 14%

Anthony Sirk - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre Company 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bottari & Case - NEWSIES - BEEF & BOARDS 23%

Kathrine Mathis - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 18%

Anthony Sirk - GODSPELL - Eclips Theatre CO 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Stark Payne - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 59%

Brandon Hank - GODSPELL - Eclipse Theatre Company 25%

Elizabeth Payne - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 17%

Best Direction Of A Play

Julie Dixon - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 48%

Ansley Valentine - TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 33%

Paige Scott - HONK, SQUAK, LOVE - Indyfringe 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Arthur Feinsod - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 60%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 26%

Chris Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 13%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chris Berchild - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 40%

Benji Rose - MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis Theatre 15%

Michael Jackson - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 15%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Koharchik - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 50%

Michael Jackson - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 27%

Jen Rock - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 14%

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 53%

SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 18%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Summer Stock Stage 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards 36%

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 16%

Tim Hunt - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Park at the Phoenix 14%

Best Performer In A Play

Emma Burchell - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 44%

Ian Cruz - THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theatre 33%

Ethan Perisho - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 53%

Melissa Schott - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 37%

Cory Lingner - LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Eileen Earnest - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 29%

Julie Dixon - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 27%

Carsyn Wayland - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 22%

Best Play

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca 27%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 26%

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 20%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 38%

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca Theater Company 38%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Carmel, Indiana 9%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jackson - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 39%

Michael Layton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 38%

David Vogel - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 23%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angie 'Oz' Casile - DETROIT '67 - Indiana State University Department of Theater 36%

Oz Casile - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 33%

Chris Berchild - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 31%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre 54%

BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY John Lloyd Young LIVE - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael 28%

John Lloyd Young - Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael 18%

Best Streaming Play

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater 52%

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 36%

MOVE KILL PARADISE - Indianapolis University 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 34%

Sam Tiek - NEWSIES BEEF AND BOARDS - 2021 27%

Sawyer Harvey - NEWSIES - 2021 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ashley Vitz - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 27%

Kaitie Moore - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 25%

Mia Carillo - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DRACULA: AN ACT OF DESTRUCTION - A DEVISED THEATRE PIECE - PFW Department of Theatre 60%

LARAMIE PROJECT - PFW Deparment of Theatre 40%