The New Harmony Project Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Spring Writers’ Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Harmony Project has announced that applications are now open for its 39th annual Writers’ Residency, taking place May 20–31, 2026.

For nearly four decades, the organization has gathered world-class artists in Southern Indiana for an intensive creative retreat that prioritizes people over product. Pulitzer Prize, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning artists have joined early and mid-career writers, students, and community members in what has become a nationally recognized artist-centered experience.

For 2026 only, applications will be limited to alumni writers developing film and television projects. The residency will return to an open application process in 2027. This one-year shift revisits the organization’s founding vision, which grew out of the careers of its film and television–based founders. The 2026 program will welcome 10 writers for a focused experience that combines dramaturgical support, industry mentorship, and time for both rigorous creation and restorative reflection.

Executive Artistic Director Jenni Werner explained, “While this one-year shift is partially in response to shifts in federal funding, it's also an opportunity to be thoughtful about the evolution of this industry, and to celebrate the journeys of our writers, many of whom write for multiple mediums. And there is no better place to write than the pastoral and artistic community of New Harmony, Indiana.”

The New Harmony Project will also continue its Joyce O’Connor Parent Residency Program, providing additional support for writers raising children, and will host one Production in Residence in partnership with Mosaic Theater in Washington, D.C.: Marion in Malibu, a new musical created by Psalmayene 24, Kokayi, and Raymond O. Caldwell.

Applications are open through November 10, 2025, at newharmonyproject.org/2026-writers-residency.

The New Harmony Project boasts an impressive alumni roster including Robert Schenkkan, Rajiv Joseph, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Meredith Stiehm, Danny Strong, Regina Taylor, Anna Ziegler, Matt Williams, and many others who have gone on to shape theater, film, and television.

About The New Harmony Project

Founded in 1986, The New Harmony Project supports writers whose work uplifts and empowers. Its spring residency provides space and community for creation in the serene town of New Harmony, Indiana. With nearly four decades of programming, the Project has become known for its focus on community, hope, and artistic rigor, while expanding its reach through PlayFest Indy and new strategic initiatives that emphasize equity and justice.

For more information, visit newharmonyproject.org.