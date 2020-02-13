The Fearless Leap Presents VOICES BOX INDY - Wasteland, Baby!

Join our growing Indianapolis storytelling community by supporting The Fearless Leap's Voice Box Indy. Our next event will be Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place. The theme is "Wasteland, Baby!," a song by Hozier.

Melissa Sandullo will be returning as the musical guest in this 90-minute storytelling show with a musical twist. Sandullo will kick off the night with the theme song. Storytellers then take the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme, which will inspire the next song selection.



Featured storytellers will be Thresette Briggs, a certified John Maxwell Team speaker, trainer, and coach, and Lisa Schmitz, an experienced mentor with 20+ years as a human resources executive. Her love of art, photography, and floral design led her to create a floral and event design consultancy, "Where Pigs Fly and such," part of the arts nonprofit she and her husband, John Schmitz, founded in Mars Hill Arts Center. John will also tell a story this month. It's our first husband-wife combo! There is an open mic segment at the end of the show. No experience is necessary and tellers can read from the page.

Haley Lawrence produced two sold-out performances of "Listen to Your Mother," the live, storytelling show founded by Ann Imig that's "Giving Motherhood a Microphone" on Mother's Day weekend in 2019. The show will be staged again on May 9, 2020. Lawrence owns and operates The Fearless Leap, a coaching service based in Carmel that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential. For future dates and themes, visit Voiceboxindy.com.





