TOBY: A Tribute to Toby Keith Comes to Indianapolis

TOBY: A Tribute to Toby Keith is coming to Indianapolis. The performance will take place at The Tarkington on Sunday, June 8 at 7pm ET.

Get ready for a wild ride through the heart and soul of country music with TOBY, the ultimate tribute to the bad boy of country music, Toby Keith! TOBY is a must-see show for country music lovers, a journey that will transport you to the heart of Nashville and leave you yearning for more. Get ready to sing, dance, and raise a glass to the unforgettable legacy of Toby Keith!

Tickets start at $27.

Toby Keith released his chart-topping debut single, "Should've Been a Cowboy", in 1993. During the 1990s, Keith released his first four studio albums, each of which earned gold or higher certification. Keith's breakthrough single, "How Do You Like Me Now?!", was the title track to his 1999 album How Do You Like Me Now?! The single was the number one country song of 2000. Keith's next three albums were certified 4× Platinum, and each album produced three number one singles. In 2005, Keith founded the label Show Dog Nashville, which later became Show Dog-Universal Music. Keith also made his acting debut in 2006, starring in the film Broken Bridges. He co-starred with comedian Rodney Carrington in the 2008 film Beer for My Horses, inspired by his song "Beer for My Horses".

In all, Keith released 19 studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five compilation albums, totaling worldwide sales of over 40 million albums. He charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including 20 number one hits and 22 additional top 10 hits. His longest-lasting number one hits are "Beer for My Horses" (a 2003 duet with Willie Nelson) and "As Good as I Once Was" (2005). He was nominated for seven Grammy Awards. Keith was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump in a closed ceremony alongside Ricky Skaggs on January 13, 2021.

Keith died on February 5, 2024, from stomach cancer. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024, having been elected just hours after his death.

